Health benefits of tea

The most widely consumed drink in the world, tea, is also the healthiest among all other beverages. It is also the most refreshing traditional non-alcoholic beverage consumed across the globe today. While tea was originally used for its various beneficial medicinal properties, scientific investigations and experiments undertaken in recent times have substantially proved the beneficial effects of tea. While tea is said to be best for health if not taken with milk, green tea is the most popular for its various healing qualities. Tea consumption, particularly green and black tea, is said to be highly beneficial to human health. Scientific experts say that tea acts as an antioxidant, which in turn is said to help prevent atherosclerosis—hardening, thickening, or loss of elasticity of arteries—and coronary artery disease in particular. Thus, as claimed by experts, tea consumption over a long period of time reduces the risk of cardio-vascular diseases. Likewise, tea contains theophylline, which in turn helps in preventing respiratory diseases like coughs, wheezing, shortness of breath, breathing difficulty caused by asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other lung diseases. Scientists are also reportedly of the opinion that tea, and green tea in particular, plays a very effective role in skin care, particularly in tackling acne and eczema. Tea, again, green tea in particular, may have properties that can prevent the development of type-1 diabetes, apart from lowering the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. There is also good news for those suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. While inflammation plays a major role in cases of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, consumption of tea is found to have a diminishing effect on inflammation. Green tea in particular, on the other hand, has been found to be effective in reducing the risk of obesity. A report published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry in Washington has said that studies provide evidence that green tea encourages the growth of good gut bacteria, and that leads to a series of benefits that significantly lower the risk of obesity. Catechins, which are anti-inflammatory polyphenols found in green tea, on the other hand, have been linked to anti-cancer activity and a lower risk of heart and liver disease. One BBC report, on the other hand, has said that while all varieties of tea are rich sources of protective plant compounds called polyphenols, regular consumption of these polyphenols in the form of tea may help protect body cells from damage. This in turn reduces the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. The best thing about tea is that drinking three to four cups of green or black tea throughout the day can reduce fatigue and stress.