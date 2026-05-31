India’s stealth ambition: The advanced medium combat aircraft takes flight

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

The geopolitical landscape of the Indian subcontinent is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by a rapid escalation in aerial warfare capabilities among regional powers. For decades, India has navigated a precarious strategic reality, heavily reliant on a patchwork of imported fourth-generation and 4.5-generation fighter platforms, such as the Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI and the French-built Dassault Rafale, to police its skies. While these aircraft remain formidable instruments of defense, they lack the low-observable characteristics and sensor-fused network architectures required to survive inside heavily contested anti-access and area-denial zones protected by modern surface-to-air missile networks. Recognizing that prolonged dependence on foreign defense contractors is structurally unsustainable and strategically compromising, New Delhi has initiated its most ambitious and technologically challenging military program to date. If all goes as per the plan, by 2032 India would join the select club of three countries—the United States of America, China, and Russia—that have independently developed and deployed operational fifth-generation stealth multirole fighters.

This historic transition reached a critical milestone following a decisive move by the Ministry of Defense, which issued a formal request for proposal to three shortlisted private-sector consortia. The extensive tender outlines the competitive framework for the development and production of five flying prototypes of India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, alongside a single structural test specimen. Backed by a Cabinet Committee on Security clearance, the financial commitment for this initial phase represents a fifteen-thousand-crore project, marking a profound watershed moment for a nation traditionally constrained by public-sector monopolies in strategic manufacturing. However, the sheer engineering inertia of such a complex undertaking means that the Indian Air Force and the broader domestic aerospace ecosystem will have to wait for at least six years to see this advanced stealth bomber made in India, highlighting the unavoidable temporal gap between political intent and actual frontline deployment.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is envisioned as a fifth-generation, medium-weight, multi-role, twin-engine stealth fighter designed and developed entirely indigenously under the stewardship of the Aeronautical Development Agency and the Defence Research and Development Organisation. In the nomenclature of contemporary military aviation, such platforms typically include stealth, low-probability-of-intercept radar, advanced avionics, and highly integrated computer systems capable of seamlessly networking across the entire battle space. The physical architecture of the twenty-five-tonne platform incorporates shoulder-mounted diamond-shaped trapezoidal wings, extensive area-rulings to optimize transonic drag, and a canted V-tail layout engineered to reflect radar waves away from hostile emitter sources. Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced serpentine air intakes, often referred to as S-ducts, prevents radar beams from directly striking the highly reflective spinning fan blades of the engines, a critical feature that underpins its low-observable classification. The prototypes are expected to fly by 2032, with the Indian Air Force eventually receiving a homegrown fifth-generation fighter capable of executing deep-penetration strikes, air superiority missions, and electronic warfare operations within heavily fortified modern air defense environments.

One of the most radical departures from India’s historical procurement framework lies in the structure of the industrial competition arranged for the prototype development phase. Three formidable private-sector-led consortia are in the race: the Larsen and Toubro-Bharat Electronics Limited alliance, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, and the Bharat Forge-BEML partnership. Notably, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a public sector company that has enjoyed an exclusive monopoly over military aviation manufacturing in India for over half a century, has been excluded from the prototype race. This deliberate omission serves as a structural correction designed to inject market competition and operational agility into a project pipeline often bottlenecked by bureaucratic public sector undertakings. Among the contending entities, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, with its established aerospace manufacturing credentials, global supply-chain tie-ups, and experience fabricating critical structural components for international aerospace giants, is widely considered the frontrunner to secure the primary system integrator contract.

The structural exclusion of state-run monopolies does not imply a total absence of public-sector technical expertise, as the selected private development partner will still operate in a deeply collaborative arrangement with the state-run design bureaus. However, the decision to pivot toward the private sector emphasizes a growing realization within the Ministry of Defence that the engineering demands of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme are simply not for the faint-hearted. The technological hurdles associated with fifth-generation aviation are widely recognized as being among the most complex, cost-intensive, and closely guarded secrets in modern global industrial technology. Achieving true low-observability demands the perfect synchronization of advanced radar-absorbent materials, specialized stealth coatings, and complex internal weapons bays that isolate munitions until the precise moment of release, thereby preserving the aerodynamic and radar signature of the jet. Simultaneously, India is attempting to design an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array radar alongside highly complex sensor-fusion algorithms that compress massive tranches of telemetry into intuitive data for a single pilot, trying to achieve all of it simultaneously without a baseline of legacy fifth-generation infrastructure.

Beyond the challenges of stealth coatings and computing architectures, the underlying propulsion question is particularly fraught and represents a historically vulnerable node in India’s defense industrial architecture. According to the current development roadmap, the first two squadrons of the combat aircraft are expected to fly with General Electric GE-F414 engines sourced from the United States, providing a reliable intermediate propulsion solution producing approximately ninety kilonewtons of thrust. Meanwhile, a completely indigenous gas turbine engine is being developed on a parallel track, aimed at powering subsequent blocks of the fighter to achieve true supercruise capabilities—the ability to fly at supersonic speeds without engaging fuel-thirsty afterburners. History warns us to be skeptical of these dual-track propulsion timelines, given that India’s domestic gas turbine development under the Kaveri engine program faced decades of crippling delays, weight overruns, and mechanical bottlenecks that ultimately led to its delinking from the light combat aircraft project. Despite these historical setbacks, the strategic imperative to develop cutting-edge domestic propulsion technology remains absolute, as no foreign military power or sovereign entity would willingly share such sensitive, foundational technology anyway.

Compounding these steep engineering realities is the institutional challenge that has historically plagued India’s defense procurement apparatus, characterized by a troubled track record with timelines, budget overruns, and shifting qualitative requirements. The advanced medium combat aircraft itself has been languishing in various stages of conception, feasibility studies, and technological delays since the early 2000s, with initial first-flight targets repeatedly shifting further down the calendar. Bluntly assessed, the project is exceptionally audacious and ambitious, but it remains fundamentally achievable—provided military planners and political authorities accept that it will materialize on a longer timeline than officially stated in public press releases. The critical involvement of India’s most capable private defense firms injects a new urgency and operational efficiency that the purely public-sector model severely lacked, offering modern project management tools, rigid corporate accountability, and efficient resource allocation. Still, achieving a 2032 first flight and subsequent service entry around 2035 would require everything to go right, leaving virtually no margin for industrial friction, political instability, or financial reallocation over the coming decade.

The urgency underpinning this massive domestic mobilization becomes evident when examining the broader regional security architecture, as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program clearly does not exist in a geopolitical vacuum. To the north, China’s Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter is already fully operational and deployed in substantial numbers along contested borders, while Beijing continues to iterate on advanced sixth-generation technologies and carrier-borne stealth platforms. Concurrently, Pakistan has reportedly shown intense interest in acquiring China’s export-oriented J-35 stealth fighter, a development that would effectively erode the qualitative aerial edge that the Indian Air Force has historically sought to maintain. This convergence of sophisticated threat profiles may trigger a dangerous new phase of an asymmetric arms race in the subcontinent, caught between a diminishing operational squadron strength and rapidly modernizing adversaries. Yet, despite the immense systemic pressures and the massive capital investments required, continuing a policy of absolute dependence on imported fighter jets is strategically and financially untenable for an aspiring global power. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project is ultimately far more than just a localized fighter jet development program; it represents India’s unequivocal declaration to the global community that it intends to rule its own skies through undisputed technological sovereignty.