Letters to the EDITOR: Crime against Women

Crime against women

The recent statement of the West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, that girls should not be allowed to leave the campus at night after the gang rape at the Durgapur Medical College and also that women should not step out at night, has surprised everyone across the country. Her advice is illogical. Here a question arises: should people stop stepping out because accidents happen on the road? The answer is 'NO'. We cannot allow crimes against women to continue in a civilised society. Unfortunately, the comments have come from a woman CM. This has not only exposed the failure of the governance, but it has also reduced women to second-class citizens. We have to think and act fast to prevent crimes against women, as it has become a serious national issue. We need police reforms, the establishment of fast-track courts, and instilling fear in the minds of criminals to make everyone socially and morally responsible to protect the sanctity of women in the society. There is also a need for community-level continuous efforts to impart gender-sensitivity training among all sections of people of all age groups to check the growing rate of crimes against women in the country.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Statistics is not mere numbers

The power of information is a handy tool to navigate life's intricacies, and statistics plays a major role in this regard. Statistics is not mere numbers: it is more about the collection, analysis, interpretation, presentation and organisation of data. But numbers need to be converted into knowledge, and World Statistics Day (WSD), which is celebrated once in five years and on October 20, 2025, is aimed at doing exactly that. Quality statistics and data for everyone" is indeed an extremely relevant and poignant theme for WSD. The critical role played by statistics and statisticians in policymaking and socioeconomic development of a nation cannot be stressed more. The nuances of both descriptive statistics and inferential statistics that focus on data preparation and large population predictions, respectively, have to be made known to the general public to render them active participants in statistical knowledge dissemination. The importance of quality data to every citizen cannot be compromised because without that a person can only opine or comment.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Algorithms over Art: A Cultural Concern

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw attention to the growing obsession with “going viral” on social media, especially among today’s youth. Platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts have given everyone a voice, but they have also created a race for likes, views, and instant fame. This trend is silently reshaping our culture and creativity. Young artists and musicians are increasingly chasing algorithms rather than artistry. Folk traditions, meaningful music, and thoughtful content are being overshadowed by repetitive trends designed only to attract attention. In Assam, too, one can observe how rich folk elements and traditional musical expressions are slowly being replaced by content made merely to go viral, weakening our cultural authenticity.

Moreover, the psychological toll is alarming. Studies link excessive social media use with anxiety, comparison, and loss of self-worth. Dangerous stunts for online fame have even led to fatal accidents.

It is time to promote digital media literacy and responsible content creation. Social media should serve as a platform to celebrate genuine creativity and regional identity, not as a marketplace for seeking validation.

Parthiv Kashyap

Pragjyotish College

Guwahati

Dhanteras: A Festival of Light, Prosperity, and Reflection

As the golden glow of lamps begins to light up homes and marketplaces, the festive season of Diwali commences with the observance of Dhanteras — a day that blends tradition, belief, and renewal. Marking the first day of the five-day Diwali celebrations, Dhanteras is not merely an occasion for purchasing gold or silver but a cultural reminder of prosperity, well-being, and gratitude.

The term “Dhanteras” is derived from two Sanskrit words — “Dhan”, meaning wealth, and “Teras”, referring to the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight of Kartik. According to Hindu mythology, it was on this day that Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician and an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, emerged from the cosmic ocean during the great churning (Samudra Manthan) carrying a pot of amrit—the nectar of immortality. Hence, Dhanteras is regarded as a day linked not only with material wealth but also with good health and longevity.

In households across India, the day begins with rituals and prayers seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. The tradition of buying new items — particularly metals like gold, silver, or utensils — is symbolic of inviting abundance and dispelling negativity from one’s life. While in earlier times Dhanteras revolved around religious rituals and the purchase of household essentials, today the festival has also evolved to reflect modern lifestyles. From online shopping discounts to urban markets decorated with fairy lights and festive displays, Dhanteras has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Yet, beyond the commercial aspect, the festival continues to signify a deeper message — that wealth is not confined to possessions but extends to health, happiness, and generosity. The day holds equal importance for traders, artisans, and small-scale manufacturers, whose livelihoods depend heavily on the festive economy. Across towns and cities, the air is filled with the aroma of incense and the hum of activity as families shop for the smallest of items — from brass diyas to clay idols of Goddess Lakshmi. Every purchase, no matter how modest, is steeped in faith and optimism.

The underlying spirit of Dhanteras lies in gratitude — a reminder to appreciate what one already possesses. Lighting diyas at dusk not only illuminates homes but also symbolizes the triumph of knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. In many communities, the festival is also a time for charity. People share sweets, distribute food, and donate essentials to those in need, reinforcing the belief that true prosperity grows when shared.

A popular legend associated with Dhanteras tells the story of King Hima’s young wife. When she learned that her husband’s life was destined to end from a snake bite on the fourth day of their marriage, she kept him awake through the night by lighting lamps and narrating stories. The god of death, Yama, who arrived in the guise of a serpent, was blinded by the brilliance of the lamps and left without harming the king. Since then, lighting lamps on Dhanteras has been believed to ward off evil and invite divine protection into homes. In the broader sense, Dhanteras marks the beginning of India’s season of light — a time when homes, streets, and hearts come alive. The festival carries a message that extends beyond wealth: it is about community, compassion, and renewal.

For artisans, potters, and small business owners, every diya sold and every ornament purchased adds meaning to their craft and sustains cultural traditions that have endured for centuries. As people prepare for the larger Diwali festivities, Dhanteras serves as a gentle reminder that prosperity is not only about accumulation but about balance — between giving and receiving, between ambition and contentment.

In today’s fast-paced, digital world, festivals like Dhanteras offer a rare pause for reflection. Amid rising consumerism, the ancient message of the day remains relevant — that true wealth lies in health, gratitude, and light that guides us through uncertainty. As families across the nation light their first lamps of the season, Dhanteras stands as a symbol of resilience and renewal. May this day continue to inspire not only the pursuit of fortune but also the appreciation of life’s quieter blessings — health, harmony, and hope that never fades.

Abihotry Bhardwaz

Gauhati University.

Engaging teachers in non-academic activities

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the Director of Elementary Education, Assam, to the fact that engaging the primary school teachers in non-academic activities like the preparation of beneficiary lists in the Orunodoi and PMAY schemes and appointing them as Booth Level Officers (BLO) will not only dilute their cardinal duty of teaching but also affect the students' attentiveness, which develops due to their continuous interactions with the teachers. Today the role of teachers is no longer confined to scribbling notes and explaining textbook chapters. Now they play a multidisciplinary role, from a leader to a motivator and a guardian outside the house premises, who helps to enhance the overall prowess, especially of the young children who today remain distracted and distanced from studies and social touch due to the increasing influence of mobile and social media in their lives. Apart from creating hindrance in delivering quality teaching, absence of teachers from school will widen the chasm between the students' participation in value-added extracurricular activities and academic education, which is often bridged by the teachers' active role during school hours, especially utilizing the recess and free classes.

From completing the syllabus to conducting exams and checking the answer sheets at home, the teachers have to remain scrupulous and busy round the clock, and by imposing the onus of non-academic activities in such an occupied schedule, it will mean courting the risk of carrying out the principal duty of teaching in a perfunctory way by them due to excessive workload. If the execution of non-academic activities through teachers is restricted and contractual workers for such jobs are employed, it will not only improve the overall school performance but at the same time will give employment to many. I would like to request the Education Department to kindly look into the matter.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari,Jorhat