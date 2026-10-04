Letters to The EDITOR: Delay in commissioning of transformer at Malibari Village

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Delay in commissioning of transformer at Malibari Village

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the prolonged delay in commissioning a transformer installed at Bhakat Chuba in Malibari village under Kamalpur LAC of Kamrup district.

The transformer was installed several months ago under the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Baihata Chariali Electrical Sub-Division. However, despite the installation of the transformer and associated infrastructure, it reportedly remains unconnected to the power distribution network and has not yet been energised.

The transformer has remained idle for several months, causing concern among local residents. The purpose of installing the transformer was to improve the electricity supply in the area, but the intended benefit cannot be realised until it is commissioned. I, therefore, request the concerned APDCL authorities to look into the matter and take the necessary steps for the early connection and energisation of the transformer.

Heramba Nath,

Kamrup

Election campaign

Most nauseatingly, any sensible, true secular Indian will be horribly disturbed to see the level of the election campaign in the Nagaon bypoll, where the contesting parties have touched the nadir. Attacking one’s rival by hitting below the belt has become the order of the day. Party poll manifestos and ideologies, as printed on paper, are nowhere to be seen or heard. Character assassination, communal polarisation, etc., seem to be the main formula of electioneering, which makes every sensible Indian hang his head in shame and disgust. No one at this moment can deny that Indian politics has become the last resort of scoundrels.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla

Stop the

convenience fee loot

The so-called “convenience fee” charged by shopping and delivery apps has become nothing more than a sophisticated way of making consumers pay extra for services they are already paying to use.

The pattern is painfully familiar: an attractive price is displayed upfront, the consumer makes a decision, reaches the final payment page—and suddenly, a platform fee, handling fee, convenience fee, delivery charge and a collection of other additions appear.

Enough is enough.

Consumers should not be punished simply because they choose to order digitally. If an app operates a business, the cost of running that business should be reflected transparently in the price—not disguised through a maze of arbitrary charges at checkout. Rs 10 here and Rs 20 there may seem trivial. But multiplied across millions of transactions, these “small” fees become a massive burden on ordinary consumers and a highly convenient revenue stream for platforms. This practice should be stopped.

There must be clear rules requiring platforms to disclose the genuine final price upfront and prohibiting unjustified or deceptive add-on charges.

Convenience is supposed to make life easier. It should not become another excuse to empty the consumer’s pocket.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

The impact of junk food on children’s health

The consumption of junk food among children has become a pressing concern in today's society. It is everywhere in India now. Burgers, fried food, brightly coloured packets of chips, ice cream, etc. are highly processed, low-nutrient foods that are rich in calories, unhealthy fats, sugar and sodium. Children and junk food have become a common pair in most families today. The problem is not eating a samosa once in a while. The problem, in fact, is when junk food becomes a daily habit. The pervasive influence of media advertising, especially mascots and promotional campaigns, plays a significant role in creating a strong desire for junk food. The excessive consumption of junk food can have detrimental effects on children's health. One primary concern is the risk of childhood obesity. In India, childhood obesity has doubled in 20 years. Overweight children are developing Type 2 diabetes. Excessive consumption of sugary snacks and beverages can contribute to mood swings, irritability and a decreased attention span. These foods may also disrupt normal sleep patterns, leading to fatigue and decreased academic performance, while making it difficult for children to adopt a balanced diet in the long run.

Schools should incorporate nutrition education into their curricula. Parents should take an active role in promoting nutritious food choices at home. The state government should implement regulations on advertising unhealthy foods to children, limiting the marketing strategies used by companies. Policymakers should work towards improving the availability and affordability of nutritious foods in schools and underprivileged communities. Teaching children about the importance of a balanced diet is a must. At the same time, it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to explain to children the consequences of excessive junk food consumption. This can help foster healthier eating habits among them. What your child eats today writes their healthy story for tomorrow. So, let's create an environment that supports the well-being of children for a healthier future generation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati