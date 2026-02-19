Letters to the Editor: HSLC slip-up sparks concern

HSLC slip-up sparks concern

In the recently wrapped-up HSLC English examination, a glaring error cropped up in one of the questions. A question meant for “Madam Rides the Bus” was wrongly passed off under the title “Tea from Assam.” Though the slip-up may not have thrown students completely off balance, it certainly brings to light a bigger issue—why do such mistakes keep popping up in a high-stakes examination? This is not the first time anomalies have shown up, and each time they chip away at the credibility of the HSLC system in Assam. The authorities are expected to double-check, iron out flaws, and leave no stone unturned, yet such oversights suggest that things are being taken lightly. Moreover, the ambiguity of some questions leaves students, particularly those from government Assamese-medium schools, perplexed. The Education Department needs to take action, enforce strict measures, and resolve these issues before they worsen.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat