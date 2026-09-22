Letters to The EDITOR: River Cruise: A New Current

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River cruise: A new current

A river is not merely a watercourse; it is a civilisation in motion. The Scenic Group's proposed investment of Rs 750-800 crore in river cruising on the Brahmaputra and Ganga could significantly enhance Assam's tourism economy. The initiative can bring in international standards in cruise vessels, passenger services, safety, shore excursions and destination management. More importantly, it can ripple outward into the local economy by generating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in hospitality, transport, handicrafts, cuisine, culture and adventure tourism. If sufficient institutional support is established, small businesses and artisans could benefit from the increasing number of tourists.

However, progress must not come at the expense of the river's fragile ecology or the cultural fabric of riverine communities. Before scaling up, the authorities should put in place stringent environmental safeguards, scientific carrying-capacity assessments, waste-management systems and transparent safety protocols. Local communities must be brought on board rather than being reduced to passive spectators of a lucrative enterprise. Assam should also leverage this opportunity to spruce up riverfront infrastructure, improve connectivity, train local youth as guides and hospitality professionals, and promote indigenous culture without commodifying it. A seamless tourism circuit linking the Brahmaputra with Kaziranga, Majuli and other destinations could further multiply the benefits and strengthen Assam's tourism profile. If implemented prudently, the project can turn the Brahmaputra into an economic artery while preserving its ecological soul. Let us not merely ride the wave of river tourism; let us steer it wisely.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.

Student politics: Training

for tomorrow's leaders?

Student politics is an important part of student life. For many young people, it is not only about elections or holding a position; it is an opportunity to learn leadership, teamwork, responsibility and how to raise the concerns of fellow students. It can also serve as an initial step toward comprehending society and public life.

However, recent practices of student politics in certain colleges and universities have raised serious questions. During elections, healthy competition sometimes turns into personal attacks, conflicts and even physical fights. Campaigning can also become a competition of money and gifts. In some cases, candidates distribute alcohol, meat, money or other things to attract students. At the same time, some students themselves expect such benefits from candidates. When both sides accept this practice, the purpose of student politics slowly becomes lost.

This makes us ask a simple question: If we start our political journey by accepting such practices, how can we expect to change politics when we become adults and future leaders?

Gen Z is often considered a generation that wants change. We question old systems and speak openly about what is wrong. But change cannot happen through words alone. It begins with our choices and behaviours.

Student politics should teach us to disagree respectfully, compete fairly and stand for issues that matter to students. Elections should be about ideas, leadership and service-not about who can spend more or offer more. During student life, we shape our values. If we want better politics in the future, we must begin by building better political habits today. Student politics' true success is not just winning elections but becoming better students and citizens.

Dipankar Gogoi,

Gauhati University

Rising drug abuse and youth crime

Drug abuse among teenagers has become one of the most pressing social concerns in India. Government studies report that lakhs of young people abuse drugs, including cannabis, inhalants, and even synthetic drugs. The real issue is not just addiction but also the fear of what might happen because of it. There have been many cases where teenagers and young people have committed crimes like stealing, robbery and even murder to get money to buy drugs and feed their addiction.

A college student killed an 84-year-old man in Purba Barddhaman District, West Bengal, after the man refused to give him money for drugs. The student attacked him with a sharp object and robbed him of his phone. His family had already sent him to a rehabilitation centre after the incident. In the Uttam Nagar locality of Delhi, two addicts aged 17 and 18 hired a 16-year-old teenage e-rickshaw driver to rob him of money for drugs. But when the teenager tried to resist and raise an alarm, they attacked him and murdered him and ran away with the vehicle. In another case reported in the Dwarka locality of Delhi, a youngster tried to enter a house and rob it in order to get money for drugs. When he saw a 13-year-old girl living in the house screaming at him, he lost control and killed the girl, strangling her to death. Besides these offences committed by individuals, statistics related to law enforcement show how common drug abuse is in the country. Just in the first two months of 2026, Karnataka recorded more than 2,300 cases related to drug abuse and is expected to be the state with the largest number of cases this year. In addition to that, the government surveys indicate that there are about 60 million people in the nation using drugs, and among them, about 18 lakh children need help because they misuse inhalants, while around 8.5 lakh children inject drugs. These cases show that there are bigger problems in law enforcement, healthcare and family support. Limited affordable drug treatment centres, fear of judgement, and easy access to drugs through friends and the dark web contribute to the persistence of this problem. Poverty, unemployment and lack of parental supervision can make some teenagers more likely to use drugs and later become involved in crime.

We can take several steps to address this problem. Schools and colleges should have counsellors to help students who are struggling with drug addiction; more affordable and easily accessible drug treatment centres should also be opened, especially in small towns. Local communities should host awareness programmes like Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, not just schools and colleges. The de-addiction helpline should also be widely advertised so that people know where to obtain help. Drug abuse among Indian teenagers is no longer just a number, but it has become a serious problem linked to violent crimes and the loss of innocent lives. It can't be stopped by laws and enforcement alone; it must be prevented and treated from the start.

Meghna Konwar

Pub Jyotinagar, Guwahati.