Letters to The EDITOR: Task ahead for new Manipur CM

Task ahead for new Manipur CM

After Yumnam Khemchand Singh became the 13th CM of Manipur, president's rule was revoked immediately. The state has been under president's rule since last year, and a long-term absence of a popular government in a border state not only creates fear and uncertainty due to the suspension of state-level democracy but also risks courting foreign influence covertly, and with a disturbed Myanmar in close proximity to Manipur, stakes are high for such a possibility. Elevating Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a Meitei, as CM, while appointing Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki leader from the BJP, and Losii Dikho of the NPF, a Naga, as deputy chief ministers, Delhi gave a clear message that it understands the concept of restoring peace not only through coercion but also through an inclusive approach. With representatives from different groups sitting in the top chairs of state authority, the possibility for people across all ethnic backgrounds to get heard equally has increased.

But statecraft is not defined by symbolic gestures; it is executionary, which functions outside the secretariat. A state divided atrociously by ethnic lines and fractured economically for more than two years will demand a role from Yumnam Khemchand Singh beyond what a CM usually plays. Apart from holding constitutional and ministerial positions in the state previously, Khemchand Singh is a long-term RSS functionary and a martial arts expert, which makes him cognizant of how to act like a leader in times of exigency, a comrade in times of discontent and show personal resilience in times of pressure. His main task ahead will be to hear grievances without prejudice, restore law and order without instilling fear or escalating acrimony, reach agreements with various groups without yielding to unconstitutional demands, and provide quick rehabilitation to the displaced. For Yumnam Khemchand Singh, it is the right moment to act like a true statesman and etch his name in the records of history.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Politics with integrity

It has become the norm for political parties to run down one another during elections in a bid to get ahead. Those who step into politics are usually educated and brought up with values taught by parents and teachers—honesty, fairness, and respect for others. However, the actual situation is quite different. Many political aspirants aggressively attack their opponents, evidently disregarding the moral lessons they received. Ironically, citizens often put them in power, despite their behaviour. In this environment, can we expect our children to grow up as honest, responsible, and well-mannered citizens? Will future generations ever aspire to become principled politicians?

If the answer is no, then who will take the reins and stand up for the nation’s identity and integrity? Today’s leaders must lead by example so that the younger generation is inspired to take up politics with integrity, vision, and a sense of duty. Sadly, most young people shy away from this path. Voters should look beyond mudslinging and focus on clear ideas, practical plans, and genuine commitment to push the nation forward.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Risky or welcome bargain?

The recent trade deal between India and the US is indeed a welcome move, as US president Donald Trump promises an economic boost. He has agreed to lower the reciprocal tariff on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. But India's dependency on American oil imports, shifting from Russian crude, raises concerns. There are claims by the US president that India will now buy oil from Venezuela instead of Russia. When he further claimed that India has agreed to reduce its tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US 'to zero', it seems that the interests of Indian farmers are being compromised. But the historic deal will put India's manufacturing sector in a favourable position in comparison to present export rivals such as Bangladesh and Vietnam. The deal, which came soon after the India-European Union free trade, has underscored India's strategic resilience and firm holding in negotiations while diversifying its trade partnership. Thus, India has asserted itself as a competitive power rather than a junior partner. One at least hopes that the deal does not bring a deadly form of American colonial influence to our country.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Digital market linkage

Digital market linkage through platforms like NE-RACE is a timely and necessary intervention for the Northeast, but technology alone cannot transform agriculture unless it's grounded in local realities. As someone who closely observes policy outcomes, I feel the real strength of such platforms lies not in listings or dashboards, but in how deeply they empower farmers on the ground. The Northeast has rich agrodiversity, yet small landholdings, language barriers, weak logistics, and limited digital literacy continue to restrict farmers’ access to fair markets. While NE-RACE promises better price discovery and reduced dependence on middlemen, its impact will remain uneven unless supported by robust infrastructure, localized training, and reliable connectivity. Digital inclusion must go beyond smartphone access; it must translate into confidence, trust, and practical usability for farmers who have long been excluded from formal markets. Equally important are cold storage, quality certification, and transport networks, without which digital linkages risk becoming symbolic rather than transformative. In my view, NE-RACE should be considered a foundation, not a solution. When combined with sustained state support and farmer-centric capacity building, it can genuinely convert the Northeast’s agricultural potential into economic dignity.

Aditya Kamble

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

India-US trade deal

India deserves appreciation for concluding a win-win trade agreement with the United States under President Trump. The deal sets tariffs on Indian imports to the U.S. at 18%, which is a decrease of 32% from the earlier proposed 50%. This substantial cut is expected to strengthen trade ties between the two nations and provide a strong boost to the Indian economy. Lower tariffs can enhance export competitiveness, encourage business expansion, and create new employment opportunities across sectors. At the same time, the agreement benefits the United States by ensuring steady trade flows and deeper economic cooperation with India. Overall, this mutually beneficial deal reflects strategic partnership and economic pragmatism, supporting growth and long-term collaboration for both countries.

Joydev Mahanta

Bapujinagar, Goalpara