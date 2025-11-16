Letters to the Editor: Tea, Mist and Magic: Assam’s Winter Tale

Tea, Mist and Magic: Assam’s Winter Tale

Winter is a lovely season in Assam, a beautiful state in northeastern India. The weather is cool and pleasant, making it perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The air is filled with the sweet fragrance of tea and blooming flowers, which feels very refreshing.

During winter, the Brahmaputra River flows calmly, and its water remains cool and clear. The river looks breathtaking when the sunlight glitters on its surface. The tea gardens are also very charming during this time, with their lush green bushes and fresh tea leaves shining in the morning sun.

People in Assam love winter because it’s a cosy and joyful season. They wear warm clothes like sweaters and jackets to keep themselves comfortable. Hot tea and coffee are popular drinks that help them stay warm. The local food during this season is also very delicious, with special treats like pitha, a traditional Assamese rice cake made from black rice or other varieties.

Winter is also a season of celebration in Assam. People enjoy festivals like Magh Bihu, the harvest festival, and Christmas, which bring joy and togetherness. Families and friends gather to share meals, exchange gifts, and celebrate with laughter and love.

Winter in Assam is truly a special time. It’s a season to relax, enjoy the beauty of nature, and spend quality moments with loved ones. The weather is cool and pleasant, the scenery is enchanting, and the people are warm and welcoming. It’s the perfect time to visit Assam and experience its unique culture and natural beauty.

Pubali Das

Pragjyotish college, Guwahati

Improving management and infrastructure

in Fancy Bazar

Through your esteemed daily, I wish to highlight the need for a balanced approach to beautifying and regulating Fancy Bazar. As a major commercial hub, the area faces persistent traffic congestion, littered streets, and unplanned vending that hinder smooth movement.

A clear vendor-zoning system, regular waste disposal, organised parking, and better lighting and walkways can significantly improve order and cleanliness. Sudden eviction drives, however, cause livelihood distress for vendors. Instead, properly designated vending zones with uniform stalls would protect their rights while enhancing the market’s overall appearance.

A coordinated effort by the GMC, police, and local community can help transform Fancy Bazar into a model, inclusive urban market.

Sania Rayisa

Gauhati University

Tragic Kashmir police station explosion

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to express my deep shock and concern over the recent explosion at a police station in Kashmir, which reportedly claimed at least nine lives and left many others injured.

According to national media reports, the blast, described as “accidental”, was so powerful that it was heard nearly 30 kilometres away. Such a tragic incident raises serious questions about the safety measures and handling of explosives within a highly sensitive security facility. A police station should be among the safest places for both officers and civilians, yet this event highlights alarming lapses that must be urgently addressed.

It is essential that the authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. The families of the victims deserve justice, and the injured must receive timely and adequate medical care. Additionally, the government should review and strengthen safety protocols to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.

This tragic event is a reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by people in conflict-affected regions and the importance of prioritizing their safety. I hope the concerned departments take swift corrective action to restore public confidence.

Himanshu Thakuria

(himanshuthakuria8@gmail.com)

Be alert against hidden terror

It is absolutely true that an act of violence resulting in the loss of lives, whoever the culprits and whatever his motive, is totally unacceptable and highly condemnable. The recent shocking explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, a highly protected zone, which has now been declared a terror attack, has exposed once again how fragile the narrative of terror being eradicated from India is. Every time tragedy strikes, we see statements of concern and promises of justice, even as common citizens continue to pay the price. The task before the government is now to reinforce coordination among intelligence agencies, upgrade surveillance technology, and ensure railway stations and other crowded public spaces are better policed to prevent a recurrence of this kind of incident anywhere in the country.

People must raise their voice against those attempting to undermine the country's security. The need for every citizen is eternal vigilance against white-collar terrorists, which is the true price of liberty and social safety.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Cash schemes grow, but productive solutions still ignored

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw attention to an emerging trend in Indian politics that deserves serious public debate.

In the past few months, we have witnessed rapid political shifts in states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and most recently Bihar. Observers now predict that West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu may soon face similar developments. Alongside these political realignments, the BJP-led NDA government has strategically expanded a wide range of beneficiary schemes—many of which were originally conceptualised during the Congress era. These schemes have been made more technology-oriented and efficient, enabling direct cash transfer into beneficiaries’ accounts.

In a society increasingly driven by individualistic thinking, many do not object as long as money is periodically deposited into their bank accounts. In Assam too, this sentiment has grown stronger, especially with rising unemployment and financial hardship. After several targeted schemes for women, the proposed ‘Babu’ scheme for boys is the latest example of this politically calibrated approach.

However, while cash assistance offers short-term relief, it does little to promote self-reliance. Instead of distributing one litre of sweetened oil to every household, wouldn’t it be wiser for the government to support soybean cultivation in villages? Such an initiative could strengthen rural livelihoods, reduce dependency on imported edible oil, and even turn Assam into an exporter of oilseed products. But unfortunately, long-term agricultural reforms seldom receive priority because they do not translate into immediate political gains.

It is time we encouraged policies that build economic resilience rather than short-term political goodwill. Sustainable development—not cash-driven appeasement—should be the foundation of governance.

Mowsam Hazarika

Bharalumukh, Guwahati