Letters to The EDITOR: Thieves targeting temples in Hojai

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Thieves targeting temples in Hojai

The residents of Hojai are living in a state of constant panic due to a sudden surge in thefts, with criminals now boldly targeting places of worship. In a shocking series of events, the historic Bishnu Mandir at Hojai's Bishnupally was targeted and looted twice within a span of just three days, with miscreants stealing batteries, the donation box, etc.

The audacity of the criminals reached its limit when alert locals managed to catch one of the thieves red-handed. The captured thief, identified as Mehmud, revealed deeply disturbing details upon confrontation. His confession made it clear that the crime is not the work of a lone petty criminal but a large, organized gang specifically targeting religious places across the region.

This entire crisis has highlighted a severe security vacuum in Hojai town, characterised by a complete lack of police presence during the day and an absolute absence of night patrols. With the streets left entirely unguarded after dark, criminals like Mehmud and his gang are operating without any fear of the law.

The citizens of Hojai are no longer willing to tolerate this lawlessness. If our holy places are not safe from being plundered, ordinary citizens cannot feel secure in their own homes. We urgently demand that the Hojai District Police thoroughly interrogate the apprehended thief to track down and bust the entire gang, station visible police personnel across the town, and immediately establish mandatory night patrolling in Hojai to restore peace and safety before the situation worsens.

Nilim Kashyap Barthakur

Hojai

Higher education

at a crossroads

A strong education system is the foundation of a progressive society. Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to highlight some concerns regarding recent developments in the higher education sector of Assam.

The announcement of a Rs 250-crore package for higher education has created hope among students and teachers. However, the real challenge is to ensure that these funds reach the ground level and are used effectively for improving classrooms, laboratories, libraries, research facilities and digital infrastructure. Public money must be utilised with transparency and accountability as expected under the principles of good governance.

The reported expenditure of Rs 80–90 crore on a jetty project near Gauhati University has also drawn public attention. Infrastructure development is important, but priorities must be set at a time when many colleges and universities are still facing shortages of permanent teachers and essential facilities.

The Right to Education Act, 2009, and constitutional provisions under Articles 21A and 41 reflect the importance of accessible and meaningful education. The National Education Policy must be implemented with careful planning and a focus on students' interests. Gauhati University is a pillar of Assam’s academic heritage. While new universities are welcome, existing institutions should not be neglected. The authorities must step up efforts to strengthen the roots of higher education. Development is not merely about announcements; it is about turning promises into progress and creating a brighter future for the youth.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Long-cherished dream

Wimbledon, the oldest Grand Slam tennis championship, is underway in London. We all know that Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tennis championship played on the lush green courts with a long, rich tradition where all participants are made to dress in white, which is unseen elsewhere. The strawberries served in the stands are still mouthwatering. Crowd behaviour is another factor which makes Wimbledon the Mecca of tennis, and it is the long-cherished dream of all leading stars of tennis to win the championship once in their lifetime.

Yours truly, at the fag end of his life, still cherishes the dream of being at a Wimbledon gallery enjoying tennis and strawberries.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Assam’s rice fields need irrigation

My family owns farmland in a village of the Biswanath district. This year, scant rains forced us to rent water pumps to sow rice. Many neighbours could not afford the rent and left their fields fallow. Assam has an Irrigation Department, yet there is no water in our channels. Punjab irrigates 98% of farms through canals and tubewells due to lower rainfall than ours. Gujarat’s Narmada pipelines turned deserts green. Telangana revived 46,000 tanks and doubled rice output.

Assam has the Brahmaputra, yet we beg for rain. The department must move from files to fields. The government must take action by desilting canals, building pipelines to farms, and providing solar pumps to small farmers. Without water, "Advantage Assam" is just a slogan. A state that cannot grow its own rice cannot secure its future.

Kangkamita Hazarika

Biswanath, Assam

Season of floods

The summer season has come again with untold miseries for the people living in the flood-prone areas, as it is a common problem without any worthwhile solutions. Once a chronic problem for the rural population, the flood situation has now emerged in urban areas as well, particularly in metro cities like Guwahati, causing immeasurable havoc since all attempts to prevent it have proven futile. The government has been trying to find a solution to the artificial flood problem in Guwahati, but the people are also equally responsible for worsening the flood situation, as they construct buildings in an unscientific manner. Moreover, garbage is not disposed of in a proper way, leading to the blockage of the drainage system, and rainwater doesn't find its way to flow down. Rainwater harvesting is the only alternative for preventing artificial floods.

The general tendency to cut down trees must be resisted, and it is more advisable to follow forest man Jadav Payeng's advice to stop cutting trees instead of focusing solely on planting saplings. The strategy for combating floods involves coexisting with the calamity, reducing the associated fear, and adopting a scientific approach in our thinking and actions.

Benudhar Das,

Galiahati No. 2, Barpeta

Purpose of

education

Education should develop confident, compassionate and resilient citizens. Parents and teachers should avoid making remarks about a child's appearance, weight or complexion. Children should not be teased or discriminated against, as it may be disguised as humour but can cause lasting psychological harm. Schools should foster an atmosphere where children feel heard and safe to speak. It is the most important task of every school to successfully build inclusive campuses within their learning environments. Schools which cultivate such noble practices must be recognised so that such good practices can be adopted elsewhere. At the same time, parents should reinforce these values among their wards. Social media can also help by promoting diversity and positive body image among school children. Let's all think positively about each child and create a congenial atmosphere for the physical, emotional and intellectual development of children who are the future human resource of the nation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati