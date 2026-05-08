Letters to The EDITOR: Tourism and its impact in Assam

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Tourism and its impact in Assam

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to the immense potential of tourism in Assam and its significant impact on the state’s development. Assam is blessed with rich natural beauty, diverse wildlife, cultural heritage and historical importance, making it one of the most promising tourist destinations in India.

The mighty Brahmaputra River, lush green tea gardens and picturesque hills attract tourists from across the country and abroad. Assam is especially known for Kaziranga National Park, home to the one-horned rhinoceros and rich biodiversity. Similarly, Manas National Park has also played an important role in promoting wildlife tourism and generating employment opportunities for local communities.

Religious tourism is another key aspect with the Kamakhya Temple attracting thousands of devotees every year. Cultural festivals, such as Bihu, reflect the vibrant traditions, music, and cuisine of Assam. In addition, Majuli, the world’s largest river island, is an important centre of Assamese Vaishnavite culture and a unique attraction for cultural tourists. Tourism has the potential to significantly boost Assam’s economy by generating income, creating employment opportunities and promoting local handicrafts. However, challenges such as poor infrastructure, frequent floods and a lack of proper promotion continue to hinder its growth. With improved connectivity, sustainable eco-tourism practices and strong government support, Assam can emerge as one of the leading tourist destinations in northeastern India.

Ritu Sharma

Student of Dibrugarh University