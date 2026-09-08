Letters to The EDITOR: Trafficking of rare aquatic species

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Trafficking of rare aquatic species

When biodiversity becomes a booty, the river itself becomes the crime scene. The recent discovery of a “112-fish bonanza” in Eastern Assam, raising apprehensions about the trafficking of rare aquatic species, is not merely an ecological aberration; it is a clarion call to plug the loopholes through which our aquatic heritage is being plundered.

Assam’s rivers, beels, and wetlands harbor extraordinary ichthyological diversity, including several rare and threatened species. The clandestine collection and commercial movement of such fish can decimate fragile populations before scientists even have an opportunity to document them. What appears to be a lucrative fish haul may, in fact, be a symptom of an insidious wildlife-trafficking network. The authorities must get to the bottom of the matter and ascertain the provenance, destination, and intended use of the seized specimens. Forest and fisheries officials should work in tandem with the police, customs authorities, and conservation experts to dismantle trafficking syndicates. Regular surveillance of markets, transport corridors, and online trading platforms is indispensable. Stringent enforcement of existing wildlife and fisheries legislation, coupled with credible penalties, can deter repeat offenders.

Equally important is community participation. Fisherfolk and local residents should be sensitised to the ecological significance of rare species and encouraged to speak up against clandestine trade. Scientific identification, DNA barcoding, and a central database of threatened freshwater fauna could further strengthen enforcement.

Assam cannot afford to turn a blind eye while its aquatic biodiversity is spirited away. If we allow our rivers to be emptied of their rarest inhabitants, we shall inherit waterways bereft of both life and legacy. The time to act is not downstream—it is now.

Dipen Gogoi

Teok, Jorhat

Uphold urban

sanitation

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the general public to the need for keeping our surroundings clean.

As responsible citizens of a civilised society, we should all take responsibility for keeping the area in front of our homes clean. Unfortunately, many people throw household waste and other unwanted materials on roadsides and into drains. During the rainy season, water often accumulates in such places because the natural flow is blocked by garbage.

Stagnant water not only creates an unhygienic environment but also provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects. Therefore, every household should keep its frontage clean and ensure that accumulated water is properly drained away. At the same time, local authorities should arrange for regular cleaning and proper waste disposal. I hope your newspaper will highlight this issue and help create greater public awareness.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup