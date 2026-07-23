Letters to the Editor: True wealth lies in giving, not hoarding

True wealth lies in giving, not hoarding

In a world where success is increasingly equated with wealth, luxury and social status, the remarkable decision of retired professors Dr Utpal Shyamal Goswami and Dr Nandita Bhattacharyya Goswami to donate nearly Rs 1 crore to Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University is a timely reminder that true greatness is measured by generosity. Their philosophy of "Plain Living, High Thinking" deserves not only appreciation but also emulation.

The couple reportedly donated almost everything they had earned through years of honest service, keeping only enough to meet their basic needs. Their selfless act stands out in a world where many are preoccupied with the relentless pursuit of wealth. By choosing to give back instead of cashing in on a lifetime of earnings, they have shown that education is not merely about acquiring degrees but also about nurturing compassion and social responsibility.

Their contribution will help strengthen higher education and create opportunities for future generations. More importantly, it sends out a powerful message that the greatest legacy is not the fortune we leave behind but the lives we touch. One good deed can set the ball rolling and inspire countless others to come forward for the common good. Assam needs more such torchbearers. Their noble example proves that while wealth may fade, kindness and generosity leave footprints that time can never erase.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Need to combat urban flash floods

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the public to the increasing problems of flash floods in Guwahati. Today, a heavy downpour leads to triggering immediate anxiety rather than heat relief. Within half an hour of rainfall, major stretches in Guwahati turn into dangerous, waterlogged rivers. To stop these flash floods from ruining lives and disrupting our economy, we must transition to a highly structured and permanent plan.

First of all, we must restore our natural ecosystems to let the city breathe again. The Bharalu, Bahini and Basistha rivers, which act as the primary veins of Guwahati's drainage, require regular and proper cleanouts to deepen these riverbeds so that they can hold more water. We must also protect wetlands like Deepor Beel, Silsako Beel, and Borsola Beel as vital natural areas of the city. There should be strict enforcement measures taken against illegal activities like encroachment in these wetlands, along with taking further steps to improve their water-retaining capacity by deepening them through machine means.

Long-term prevention calls for a major reconstruction of civic infrastructure and public responsibility. Local authorities must enforce rainwater harvesting from rooftops of multi-storey buildings, shops, and new residential complexes to stop rainwater from flooding streets suddenly. Moreover, no drainage system is ever going to work properly if it is full of plastic bottles, polythene bags, and domestic waste. Therefore, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation must punish residents and business owners heavily for considering open drains as rubbish bins and ensure daily garbage collection in all localities. Guwahati cannot continue to suffer through this exhausting cycle each rainy season. It is time to act before our city completely sinks under the weight of its neglect.

A Concerned Citizen,

Guwahati, Assam

Manipur burning: An appeal

Manipur, which has a linkage with the Mahabharat, is now sadly burning with regular incidences of violence leading to the loss of innocent lives, apart from the loss of private and government property. Hardly a few years back, Manipur was known as the breeding ground of international and national prize-winning athletes who brought laurels to the nation. Now the very same Manipur has become the breeding ground of so many insurgent outfits who have totally devastated the sports culture of the state. Through this letter and this esteemed daily, I fervently appeal to my insurgent brothers to abandon violence and return to the old habit of sports.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Measures to

prevent drowning

"Prepare to be water smart" and "Unite to turn the tide" are catchy themes. These themes aim to raise awareness about drowning prevention. Worldwide, drowning is one of the ten leading causes of death in the age group of 5-14. The numbers are bewildering but true: drowning accounts for thirty deaths per hour. The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes to reduce drowning deaths by 35 per cent by 2035. Limited safety measures and inadequate infrastructure are the principal causes for drowning.

Children are most vulnerable: their natural curiosity to experiment, audacity to take risks, insufficient parental supervision and little knowledge about safe swimming push them to danger zones. At home, parents would do well to fence or cover large water containers to prevent access to toddlers and young children. Including swimming in the school curriculum has the dual benefits of saving lives and boosting health. The crucial word is "training". July 19 to 25 is observed as Drowning Prevention Week.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)