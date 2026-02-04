Mathematics education in India under the National Education Policy 2020

Dr Bhagyashri Patgiri

(bhagyashripatgiripbc23@gmail.com)

Mathematics has long been one of the most dreaded subjects in Indian schools. For countless students, it has been a source of stress, anxiety, and self-doubt rather than curiosity and joy. Imagine a young child staring at a page full of numbers, unsure how to make sense of them, or a teenager trembling before a board exam, convinced that mathematics is beyond their ability. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 seeks to change this narrative completely. After more than three decades, this landmark policy represents a significant shift in India’s approach to education, moving away from rote memorisation and exam-focused teaching toward a system that is flexible, holistic, and student-centred. NEP 2020 envisions classrooms where learning is meaningful, engaging, and relevant to daily life. In this vision, mathematics is no longer merely a subject to memorise; it becomes a way of thinking that nurtures logical reasoning, analytical abilities, and problem-solving skills essential for academic success and practical life alike.

For decades, mathematics teaching in India revolved almost entirely around examinations. Classrooms emphasized memorization of formulas, repetitive practice, and procedural accuracy to perform well in high-stakes board exams. While this approach allowed students to solve routine problems, it created widespread fear and anxiety. Many learners developed negative attitudes toward mathematics, believing that it was difficult or only meant for “smart” students. Even capable learners often avoided exploring mathematical concepts beyond what was required for tests. NEP 2020 challenges this long-standing mind-set by promoting conceptual understanding, experiential learning, and application-based teaching. Students are encouraged to ask questions, explore ideas, and understand why procedures work rather than merely memorising them. Mathematics is now presented as a tool to recognize patterns, analyse relationships, and solve practical problems. Continuous, low-pressure assessments replace the culture of rote evaluation, helping learners build confidence, curiosity, and a positive relationship with the subject.

In the early years of schooling, NEP 2020 emphasizes play-based and activity-orientated learning, especially in mathematics. Children between the ages of three and eight are encouraged to develop numeracy, spatial understanding, and logical thinking through games, puzzles, stories, and hands-on activities. For instance, a child might learn addition by counting fruits during snack time or understand geometric patterns by arranging colourful blocks. Such activities make learning enjoyable and stress-free, laying a strong foundation for future mathematical thinking. As students move into Grades 3 to 5, learning becomes more structured but retains opportunities for observation, exploration, and discussion. Teachers guide learners to ask questions, recognize patterns, estimate quantities, and understand the logic behind operations rather than simply memorising formulas. By Grades 6 to 8, students engage in inquiry-based learning that connects concepts to real-life situations, emphasising reasoning and problem-solving over mechanical computation. This approach allows students to see the relevance of mathematics in everyday life, whether calculating the cost of groceries, understanding sports statistics, or planning time for school and extracurricular activities.

A central goal of NEP 2020 is achieving foundational literacy and numeracy by Grade 3. Programmes like NIPUN Bharat aim to ensure that every child develops basic reading, writing, and numeracy skills early on. Strong foundational numeracy prevents long-term learning difficulties and gives students the confidence to tackle advanced concepts with ease. Early interventions, personalised attention, and teaching that caters to each child’s pace and style help reduce fear and promote positive attitudes toward learning. Teachers are encouraged to use interactive and engaging methods, such as storytelling with numbers, simple puzzles, and real-world examples, making learning relatable and enjoyable. By fostering curiosity and interest from the beginning, students are more likely to remain confident and engaged in mathematics as they progress to higher grades.

In secondary education, NEP 2020 introduces greater flexibility and choice for students in Grades 9 to 12. Learners can select standard or advanced mathematics depending on their interests, abilities, and future aspirations. This approach relieves unnecessary pressure on students who may not require advanced mathematics while allowing highly motivated learners to explore deeper concepts. At this stage, mathematics is increasingly connected to other subjects such as physics, economics, computer science, and technology, helping students understand its relevance in real life. Assessments focus on conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, and problem-solving rather than memorisation. Students are encouraged to approach problems creatively, work in teams, and apply their learning to practical scenarios, such as analysing data in a project, budgeting for school events, or understanding trends in environmental studies. This helps learners appreciate the usefulness of mathematics beyond textbooks.

Higher education reforms under NEP 2020 further strengthen mathematics education by promoting interdisciplinary study, flexibility, and research excellence. Undergraduate programs have been restructured into four-year degrees with multiple entry and exit points, allowing students to combine mathematics with emerging fields such as data science, artificial intelligence, economics, and engineering. Postgraduate programs, including one-year and two-year master’s courses, follow international standards and support research orientation, while doctoral programs benefit from the National Research Foundation, which promotes innovation, high-quality research, and collaboration across disciplines. These reforms allow students to apply mathematical concepts to technology, finance, environmental studies, and other interdisciplinary fields, making learning more relevant, practical, and future-ready. They also encourage students to pursue careers in research, industry, or innovation, equipping them to contribute meaningfully to society.

The success of NEP 2020 relies heavily on effective implementation. Teachers must be trained to adopt student-centred approaches that emphasize discussion, inquiry, and conceptual understanding. Schools require adequate infrastructure, quality learning resources, and supportive academic environments. Technology can enhance engagement and allow for personalised learning, but equitable access to digital tools and reliable internet – particularly in rural and underserved areas – is crucial. Without these resources, students in remote regions may continue to face challenges in accessing quality mathematics education. When teachers are supported with proper training and tools, classrooms can become spaces where mathematics is exciting, relevant, and empowering for every child, fostering confidence and curiosity from an early age.

Inclusivity is a key pillar of NEP 2020. The policy acknowledges that students come from widely varying socio-economic backgrounds and possess different abilities and prior exposure to learning. Many children have traditionally been excluded from effective mathematics education due to rigid syllabi, unfamiliar teaching methods, or language barriers. NEP2020 addresses these issues by promoting flexible curricula, multilingual support, and adaptive, learner-centred teaching. The aim is to make mathematics accessible, meaningful, and enjoyable for every student. By building confidence early, encouraging curiosity, and providing relatable examples, the policy seeks to transform mathematics from a subject that inspires fear into one that sparks engagement and interest. Every child, regardless of background or ability, can approach mathematics with excitement, understanding, and confidence.

Ultimately, NEP 2020 has the potential to revolutionise mathematics education in India. By moving away from rote memorisation and emphasising understanding, reasoning, and practical application, students can gain confidence and view mathematics as a vital life skill. When learners are trained to think critically, solve problems creatively, and apply concepts to real-world situations, mathematics becomes more than an academic requirement – it becomes a tool for daily life. With consistent effort, proper resources, and committed educators, NEP 2020 can help shape a generation of students who approach challenges with curiosity, innovation, and confidence, contributing to a knowledge-driven, technologically advanced, and inclusive society. In classrooms where mathematics is taught as a living subject rather than a series of tests, students can develop a sense of accomplishment, independence, and readiness for the future.

(The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Pramathesh Barua College, Gauripur.)