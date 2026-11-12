Save Tocklai: An urgent call to revive Assam’s historic tea research institution

Uddhab Chandra Sarmah

(ucsarmah@gmail.com)

The future of India’s tea industry cannot be secured by neglecting

the institution that helped build its scientific foundation

The tea industry of Assam is passing through a challenging period, confronted by rising production costs, stagnant auction prices, climate change, increasing labour expenses, changing consumer preferences and growing international competition. At a time when scientific research, technological innovation and sustainable agricultural practices are more important than ever, it is deeply concerning that one of India’s most prestigious tea research institutions, the Tea Research Association (TRA), particularly its Tocklai Tea Research Institute at Jorhat, is facing a serious financial crisis.

Established in 1911, Tocklai is not merely a research establishment. It represents more than a century of scientific achievement, innovation and service to the Indian tea industry. Its contribution to the development of tea cultivation, improved planting materials, pest and disease management, soil science, manufacturing technology and quality improvement has been invaluable. Generations of tea planters, scientists and industry professionals have benefited from its research and technical guidance.

It is therefore distressing that an institution of such historical and national importance is now struggling to meet its essential financial obligations, including employee salaries, retirement benefits and the expenditure required to maintain its research activities. This situation should be a matter of serious concern not only for Assam but also for the entire Indian tea industry.

A national institution cannot survive on uncertainty:

The financial difficulties of TRA have reportedly been aggravated by inadequate and uncertain funding, increasing administrative and operational expenses and the absence of a comprehensive long-term financial sustainability strategy.

The TRA Revised Budget for 2026–27 indicates projected receipts of approximately Rs 32.67 crore against recurring expenditure of Rs 34.25 crore, leaving a budgeted deficit of around Rs 1.57 crore. The Tea Board grant-in-aid is shown at Rs 10.48 crore, with the budget identifying a ceiling linked to the 2016 funding arrangement.

These figures raise a fundamental question: how can an institution expected to serve an industry of national and international importance continue to function effectively when its financial resources do not adequately match its responsibilities?

The Government of India, particularly the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Tea Board of India, must recognise that basic tea research is not merely a commercial activity. It is a long-term national investment. Research on climate-resilient tea varieties, soil health, pest management, food safety, productivity and manufacturing innovation cannot be sustained through short-term financial arrangements.

The situation of serving employees and retired personnel deserves particular attention. Those who devoted their professional lives to this institution should not have to face uncertainty regarding their legitimate salaries, gratuity, provident fund and retirement benefits. Their financial security must be treated as an immediate priority.

The need for government intervention:

The first and most urgent requirement is a comprehensive financial rehabilitation package for TRA. The government should undertake an independent assessment of its outstanding liabilities, recurring expenditure, research requirements and future financial commitments.

A separate one-time financial assistance package should be considered to settle verified outstanding employee and retirement liabilities. This must be followed by a predictable five-year funding arrangement, with adequate annual allocations and timely disbursement. The existing funding ceiling, reportedly linked to the 2016 arrangement, also deserves immediate reconsideration in view of the substantial increase in operating costs over the years.

However, government assistance must be accompanied by institutional accountability. A professional financial management system, independent annual audits, transparent utilisation of grants and clearly defined research targets should become integral components of the proposed rehabilitation programme.

Industry participation must become a shared responsibility:

The tea industry must actively engage and not remain passive. Large tea-producing companies, industry associations, exporters, multinational buyers and other stakeholders have benefited from Tocklai’s scientific contributions for generations. They must collectively recognise their responsibility towards sustaining this institution.

A dedicated Tocklai Research Sustainability Fund could be established with contributions from major industry stakeholders, based on a mutually agreed and transparent formula. Such contributions should supplement, and never replace, the Government of India’s primary responsibility for supporting this nationally important research institution. The Indian Tea Association, Tea Association of India, Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations, North Eastern Tea Association, Bharatiya Cha Parishad and other industry organisations should come together to evolve a common approach.

Unlocking new opportunities for financial sustainability:

While government support is indispensable, TRA must also explore opportunities to diversify its revenue base. Its scientific expertise and established research infrastructure offer considerable potential for generating additional income.

Commercial laboratory services for pesticide residue testing, MRL compliance, tea quality assessment and food safety could be expanded. Certified planting materials and improved tea clones could be made available through authorised nurseries. Specialised training programmes for tea estate managers, factory personnel and small tea growers could generate revenue while strengthening scientific extension services.

Research on speciality teas, value addition, instant tea, tea extracts, climate adaptation, biological pest management, soil organic carbon and sustainable cultivation should attract sponsored projects from government agencies, universities, international institutions and industry partners. The recently announced Tocklai initiative, drawing upon Tocklai’s extensive scientific publications, is an encouraging example of how the institution can embrace new technology and strengthen its relevance in the modern tea economy.

Small tea growers must also become an important priority:

Assam’s small tea growers have emerged as a significant component of the state’s tea economy. Yet many continue to face difficulties in accessing scientific advice, quality planting materials, soil testing, pest management and manufacturing technology.

TRA should establish a dedicated research and extension programme for small tea growers through Farmer Producer Organisations and Farmer Producer Companies.

Cluster-based soil testing, scientific cultivation practices, MRL compliance, traceability, handcrafted tea production and climate-resilient agricultural practices could become important components of this initiative.

Such an approach would make Tocklai more accessible to the entire tea-growing community and reinforce its relevance to the future of Assam’s tea industry.

A high-level revival committee is urgently needed.

The Government of India should constitute a high-level Tocklai Revival Committee under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, with representation from the Tea Board, Government of Assam, TRA management, major tea industry associations, small tea growers, scientific experts and employee representatives.

The committee should be entrusted with preparing a comprehensive revival and financial sustainability plan within six months.

Its mandate should include verification of outstanding liabilities, examination of the existing financial and administrative structure, revision of the funding mechanism, restoration of research activities and establishment of a five-year institutional development programme.

The Assam Government should also take up the matter collectively with the Union Government and explore transitional assistance wherever legally and financially feasible.

Let us not allow history to become a casualty of financial neglect:

The tea industry of Assam has given the state international recognition and contributed immensely to its economy, employment and social development. Tocklai has been an integral part of that journey for more than a century.

At a time when the industry is confronting unprecedented challenges, weakening its premier research institution would be a serious strategic mistake. Without strong scientific support, how can we expect the industry to improve productivity, overcome climate-related uncertainties, ensure food safety, develop new products and compete in the international marketplace?

This is not a question of preserving an old institution merely for historical reasons. It is about protecting the scientific foundation upon which the future of Indian tea must be built. The Government of India, the Government of Assam and the entire tea industry must act collectively and without further delay.

Let Tocklai’s revival become a national mission for the sustainability of the Indian tea industry. We must not allow an institution that helped build the scientific glory of Assam tea to fade away due to financial neglect.