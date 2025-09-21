Tea and Gen Z

Two good news items about tea have come in the past few weeks. One, Assam’s tea output during July 2025 has witnessed a big surge, going up by 19.02 million kg from that of July 2024. And two – more young Indians are drinking tea and drinking more tea. These two good news items have come immediately after tea production in Assam and the country as a whole had seen a sharp decline in June. With the lion’s share of 98.57 million kg from Assam, India’s total tea production went up to 171.72 million kg. As revealed by the Tea Board of India, Assam produced 98.57 million kg of tea during July this year against 79.55 million kg in July the previous year. What is also significant is that of the 98.57 million kg of tea produced, the share of small tea growers stood at 47.49 million kg against the big growers’ contribution of 51.08 million kg. The overall production of tea in the country during July 2025, on the other hand, stood at 171.72 million kg, as compared to 150.36 million kg in July 2024. And Assam has reasons to rejoice – of the increased production of 21.36 million kg of tea in India in July 2025, Assam’s share was 19.02 million kg. Important to note, though coffee consumption has also registered a slight increase in India, it is tea which has remained deeply ingrained in Indian culture, with young people showing interest in newer, experimental tea formats like iced and flavoured teas, in addition to traditional preparations. Media reports quoting a recent survey say that a little over 75% of Gen Z – the youngest generation – in India drinks tea. Another interesting indicator is that while the number of Gen Z tea consumers is increasing, the per capita consumption of tea among the younger generation is also gradually increasing. Reports also say that there has been a significant shift in perceptions, with more young people engaging with tea on social media, sharing their experiences and breaking down past stigmas associated with tea drinking. This is thus the right time for the industry to engage young people in talking about the health benefits of tea and help make tea a lifelong love story.