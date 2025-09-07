Tea & Mental Health

Long-term consumption of green tea protects mental health, apart from helping reduce Body Mass Index (BMI). Additionally, long-term tea consumption may have the potential to delay brain ageing in middle-aged and older adult men. Moreover, it can also reduce their risk of depression by lowering inflammation and improving sleep quality. These are some findings of a recent study conducted in China. It has been said that long-term consumption of green tea particularly benefits people in their middle age; this in turn means that one has to develop a tea-drinking habit early in life in order to enjoy the benefits when they cross 50. Green tea, it has been scientifically proven, contains abundant natural bioactive compounds that have been shown to improve physical function and promote metabolism. Moreover, the study has also indicated that green tea may help reduce the risk of depression. The World Health Organization had in 2008 categorised severe depression as the third leading cause of global disease burden. The WHO’s prediction is that depression will become the first leading cause of global disease burden by 2030. In this context it is interesting to mention that National Geographic a few months ago made a social media post about how tea drinkers may live longer, and the post went viral. Describing tea as the most consumed drink across the world and one which offers numerous health benefits, the National Geographic post had pointed out that from antioxidants that fight disease to compounds that help with focus and stress relief, tea is increasingly getting its well-deserved attention. While the Chinese study focused on the benefits of drinking green tea, the National Geographic post focused on black tea, pointing out that packed with antioxidants, black tea helps prevent disease, improve focus, and reduce stress. No wonder the domestic consumption of tea in India is growing every passing year.