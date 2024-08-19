It is good that the government of Assam is looking at transforming the state into a global tea tourism hub. While this initiative has been launched when the story of the “discovery” of tea in Assam has completed 200 years, there can be no better occasion to take this significant step. The Government of Assam had recently launched the “Promotion and Development of Tea Tourism Infrastructure in Assam” scheme. The objective of this scheme is to leverage the natural beauty and heritage of tea estates to boost tourism in the state. There is no second opinion on the fact that the tea estates of Assam have enormous tourism prospects. The potentiality of tea tourism, however, has remained unexplored in its actual terms for various reasons. Assam’s tea gardens, with their lush greenery, iconic bungalows, and the colourful ethnic people with their distinct rhythmic music and dance, constitute huge potentialities to attract both domestic and international tourist interests. The arrival of tourists can present a magnificent revenue opportunity for the state. While the late Hemendra Prasad Barooah was the first to realise this potential and launched the first non-government tea tourism initiative in Assam, the Government of Assam’s timely decision to encourage the tea industry to develop tourism in the state is praiseworthy. The government objective is to identify 50 tea gardens as tourist destinations using a mission-mode approach and provide each of them with a financial grant of up to Rs 2 crore to develop their infrastructure, including accommodation facilities, amenities, and activities. The funding pattern, as stated on the official website, is that the government would share 50 percent of the cost to be invested, with the remaining 50 percent provided by the willing tea garden. The scheme has also identified twelve specific activities that can be covered. These include renovation of heritage bungalows and heritage tea guest houses, renovation of the front side of the tea garden depicting all modern tea tourism implications, setting up a dining hall or cafeteria with all modern amenities, the development of a swimming pool or spa as part of the facility, offering facilities for angling, boating, water sports, yoga, the development of golf courses, the installation of solar lights, etc. What is also important is the scheme’s emphasis on the involvement of local youths in the proposed tea tourism activities so that tourism can provide livelihood opportunities to a large number of locals. At the moment, there is no facility or scope for tourists to visit a tea garden, despite the location of several very significant tea gardens in close proximity to Kaziranga, Manas, Nameri, Dibru-Saikhowa, Orang, and Dihing-Patkai—all national parks of global significance.