The cautionary call for people’s awakening

The enormity of the illegal migration and its unstoppable accelerating trend on the political, economic and socio-cultural spaces of Assam has seriously jeopardised the very survival of the indigenous communities in the state – Tanuj Goswami

Lately the CM of Assam has made some daring statements on the rapid pace of infiltration across Assam, despite the ongoing eviction drive and some tough government initiatives.

Though the state of Assam vividly witnessed continued aggression in the form of illegal occupation of land from the pre-independence period, no tangible and concrete step to ward off such unlawful practices was seen at any time.

This territorial assault had an underlying motive which was not unknown to the saner section of people of Assam. The dire consequences of such uninterrupted illegal migration make the future of Assam extremely critical in view of the galactic changes in geopolitical circumstances not only in the neighbouring Asian nations but also in different pockets around the globe.

The enormity of the illegal migration and its unstoppable accelerating trend in the political, economic and socio-cultural spaces of Assam has seriously jeopardised the very survival of the indigenous communities in the state. Meanwhile, in more than two dozen legislative constituencies of Assam, the outsiders outnumbered the locals, creating unusual circumstances of a deep lurking sense of disquiet and apprehension in the minds of the locals.

The docile, conscientious and peace-loving people of the state, irrespective of all the local communities, stand awestruck at the alien’s antics of disregarding the local sentiments, thoughts and high moral senses bequeathed by several generations of people.

This exponential rise of migrant population and their consequent encroachment on government lands, reserved forests, tribal belts & blocks, religious places, sanctuaries and even forceful occupation of private lands belonging to locals create a grim scenario of aggression wilfully carried out in a systemic way.

The past political dispensation, specifically the Congress, deliberately soft-pedalled the issue of encroachers and instead pioneered the culture of minority appeasement and brilliantly nurtured vote bank politics. It worked wonders in the state politics and ensured the Congress’ holding of power of the state for so many years.

Accordingly, the yearning for land grabbing amongst the migrants gained currency in leaps and bounds, and the locals, out of sheer terror and intimidation, had to flee, fearing pounding down and mayhem.

The ejection of encroachers from the government land being the most fundamental responsibility under the Assam Land & Revenue Act-1886, the Congress turned away and preferred to hibernate, allowing the encroachers free rein. This serious lapse triggered large-scale encroachments by the migrants with gay abandon.

The present BJP government initiated some spirited, though belated, moves to clear encroachment, which are most welcome, but the tempo shown must be sustained in a calculated manner with constant monitoring by the CM-Secretariat. All information regarding numbers of encroachers ejected and quantum of land freed be made public with maximum transparency and accountability.

Had the earlier political dispensations that ruled the state been charged with minimum sensitivity of fidelity and devotion to their motherland, the volume of encroachment wouldn’t have reached such a pass. Nowhere in the world is such wilful cession of territory by the state to the aliens conceivable. The perilous implication born out of it is seemingly noticeable anywhere in Assam.

The modus operandi of land encroachment is quite seamless in our state. As soon as the encroachers get a toehold on government land aided by link men, the next stage becomes easier – gaining access to ration cards, dwelling houses, electricity and voter cards doled out on a silver platter. This entire process is well-coordinated and designed by a section of people out to fulfil their hidden agenda.

The catalytic role played by some dishonest and traitorous politicians and public servants is the prime cause of the unprecedented level of sustained encroachment in Assam. So the government should first identify the culprits and prosecute them by the relevant provision of the law of the land.

To reverse the illicit trend of land aggression, the ejection process must be ongoing with zero tolerance. The government’s quoted figure of 24 lakh bighas of land being under illegal occupation is a very painful augury. Now is the time to pay off years of aggression through continued ejection. The adverse anthropogenic effect of having destroyed a huge quantum of luxuriant forest resources – the engine of our vital ecosystem – is beyond redemption. The powers that be must be mindful of its fundamental priority of enacting a rigid law for future protection of our land and forest resources at any cost.

However, an absolutely contrary stand taken by a principal political party of Assam with promises to relocate the evicted migrants back in their places once they come to power has raised eyebrows and brings to the fore a warped mentality of our political leaders unashamedly unmindful of the future of Assam and the indigenous communities.

Can anyone ever subscribe to such a political party that openly affirms allegiance to illegal migrants and takes up an anti-local and anti-people stance just for the sake of power and pelf? Such disgraceful behaviour, coupled with misconduct, caused immense harm to the state’s social, political, and moral spheres of life, which is easily decipherable like an open book.

For the last few years the state has achieved spectacular development in many areas, and the fruits of good governance are percolating down to the smaller towns and villages across Assam. The state under the stewardship of the CM successfully created an aura of contentment all around with his overarching concern.

However, the days ahead will no doubt be tumultuous for the state on account of so many evolving issues, but the pace of development would have to continue to be on the right track of growth trajectory.

The state government must devote quite a bit of time to carefully charting out a seamless path to ensure all-round constitutional protection to the indigenous people under clause 6 of the Assam Accord. A decent survival of locals under a caring government is the need of the hour. No other political party in Assam as of today has as much vision and mission as to be in the saddle of the state.

