The Kuki Raja who defied the British empire

Dr Lamkholal Doungel

(lamkholal2@gmail.com)

“The drum made by my forefathers remained silent for so long. May the joy of life return to the land again, and may the birds sing once more.” These were the words of Pu Chengjapao Doungel—the “Kuki Raja”—upon returning home after years of exile under British rule. They were not merely the lines of a song; they were the heartbeat of a people longing for freedom, dignity, and the restoration of their way of life.

At a time when the Kuki people of Manipur are enduring one of the most painful chapters in their history the call to draw inspiration from our forefathers has never been more urgent.

Among those towering figures stands Pu Chengjapao Doungel (1865–1928), revered as the “Kuki Raja”, whose courage, vision, and unyielding spirit in the face of imperial domination continue to shine as a guiding light. Their unity, resolute will, and readiness to sacrifice everything — even life itself — in defence of justice and the integrity of our people must stir our hearts today. By remembering their example, we awaken the spirit of nationalism within us, strengthen our resolve to stand together, and boldly confront every form of injustice and division that threatens our collective destiny. Today, on the 97th anniversary of his passing, we bow our heads in reverence and pay homage to a leader who proved that even in the remote hills of the Northeast, the ideals of freedom burnt as fiercely as anywhere in India. His story is not just Kuki history — it is Indian history, and it deserves its rightful place in our collective memory.

Born on 4 March 1865 in Lokchao Aisan, in present-day Manipur, to Nguljam Doungel, Chengjapao was destined for leadership. In 1914, at the age of 49, he succeeded his uncle Pu Helkhup Doungel as Chief of Aisan. Helkhup had maintained diplomatic relations with the Meitei kings of Manipur, but Chengjapao’s leadership went further—uniting his people, safeguarding their land and customs, and commanding respect across the hills of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, and Burma. The British themselves formally acknowledged his authority by conferring upon him the title “Kuki Raja”. But his loyalty was not for sale — it was to his people, their sovereignty, and their dignity.

His defining moment came during the First World War, when the British sought to forcibly recruit Kuki youths for the Labour Corps. While many other hill tribes complied, the Kukis — under Chengjapao’s leadership — refused. At his call, chiefs declared their territories “closed to the British”, triggering what colonial records call the “Kuki Rebellion”, but what history must rightly remember as the Kuki War of Independence.

In March 1917, the Chassad Conclave saw twenty-three Kuki chiefs gather under Chengjapao’s leadership. A mithun was sacrificed, and the sacred oath of war — the Sajam — was taken to defend their ancestral lands. At another council in Jampi, when hesitation arose due to the Kukis’ limited arms, Pu Tintong Haokip’s fiery words rang out: “I will fight the British to the last of my bullets. Winning or losing is not the matter, but I will protect my sovereignty.” These words steeled their resolve.

The Kukis devised their own wartime communication—the Thingkho Le Malchapom, a fire-and-chilli code capable of sending messages across their vast territory in days. Weapons were forged, cannons (pumpi) built, and unity strengthened. For three long years, the Kukis waged a relentless guerrilla war against one of the mightiest empires in the world. They fought not for conquest, but for the right to remain free on their own land.

Eventually, British firepower and resources overpowered the Kukis. Many Kuki chiefs were arrested — half were sent to Taunggyi Jail in Burma, while the other half were exiled to Sadiya, Assam. All the chiefs were sentenced to three years, except Pipa Chengjapao Doungel, who was detained for an additional year, as he was the principal leader and Mi-Upa (Most Senior Clan). He poignantly expressed his sorrow in a song he composed: “Henkolkaipinthimthutamleltauvinte… LhanggaManglungkiheiloulaihinte”, meaning, “My fellow prisoners whose hands were freed… the English lord is not yet done with me.”

When he was finally released from exile in Sadiya and returned to his village, he composed another song that read, “I was imprisoned, unlike the others, for a long time. I have now come back to my own land. The drum made by my forefathers remained silent for so long. May the joy of life return to the land again, and may the birds sing once more.”

Pu Doungel was not only a great leader and fighter but also a gifted composer and poet of his time, having written many poems and songs. The imprisonment weakened his health but not his spirit. On 28 August 1928, he passed away — but for his people, it was not a defeat but a mark of their indomitable will.

Today, his legacy lives on in statues at Moreh, C-Aisan, and Haflong. His portrait hangs not only in the Queen Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata but also in the British Museum in London — silent witnesses to a story that has travelled far beyond the hills. In 2021, during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Pu Chengjapao Doungel’s name was finally honoured nationally, his story broadcast on Doordarshan and retold in multiple regional languages. Thanks to the Government of India’s noble initiative, this unsung hero is at last receiving the recognition and praise he so richly deserves.

In today’s troubled times, remembering Pu Chengjapao Doungel is not just about history — it is about hope for recognition, justice, and reconciliation. His life must be taught in classrooms, included in history books, and embraced as part of the wider narrative of India’s freedom struggle. On this 96th death anniversary, let us honour him not only with words but with the unwavering commitment to live by the values he embodied — unity, courage, and sacrifice. Let his legacy be the beacon that guides the Kukis, the Northeast, and the nation towards a future where dignity is upheld, justice is delivered, and the spirit of freedom burns bright for generations to come.