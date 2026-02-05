Tightrope walk for new Manipur CM

The lifting of President’s Rule from Manipur and the restoration of the rule of a popular elected government, nearly a year since direct central government rule was imposed in the state in February last year, will not automatically lead to the restoration of normalcy and permanent peace in the troubled state. The Manipur government headed by newly sworn-in Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has its tasks cut out—rehabilitation of thousands of Internally Displaced People (IDP), who are languishing in makeshift relief camps since violence gripped the state in 2023 in the aftermath of a series of clashes between armed groups of Meiteis and Kukis, and preventing recurrence of violence to maintain law and order. Peace will continue to be fragile until all the IDPs belonging to both the communities are able to return to their own villages and resume their normal lives without any fear of fresh attack or displacement. The uncertainty in the restoration of a popular government came to an end with the selection of Mr. Khemchand as the new leader of the BJP Legislature Party on Tuesday. As a minister in the previous ministry headed by former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, whose resignation ahead of a floor test led to the imposition of PR in the state, and as a former speaker of the Manipur Assembly, Mr. Khemchand has both administrative and legislative expertise, which is expected to be useful in handling the complexities grappling the state. Senior Kuki legislator from the ruling BJP, Nemcha Kipgen, signaled efforts of reconciliation and trust building between the Meiteis and Kukis and a louder message to leave behind the bitter past. However, Ms. Kipgen, who has scripted history by becoming the first woman deputy chief minister of Manipur, taking the oath virtually from Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi, indicated difficulties ahead for the new government. Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of Kukis in the state, vehemently opposed any Kuki legislator joining the government and cautioned that any Kuki-Zo legislator who chooses to do so “must take full responsibility for their actions.” This is believed to have led to Ms. Kipgen taking the oath virtually from the national capital. Nevertheless, bold initiatives taken by Chief Minister Khemchand in building trust and restoring harmony between Meiteis and Kukis continuing will be crucial for the restoration of permanent peace in the state. Chief Minister Khemchand had travelled to two Kuki villages in December last year and was the first and only BJP legislator to have travelled to Kuki areas and interacted with Kuki IDPs as part of his initiatives for confidence building. Ms. Kipgen joining his government is seen as a reflection of a section of Kuki leaders and people reciprocating the gesture and making united efforts to bring back peace and normalcy to the state. Given the level of mistrust that grew after the outbreak of violence and the failure of the administration even under the PR to prevent recurrence, it will require the Khemchand government to be patient and make sustained efforts to remove fear and restore harmony. The government curbing armed violence and hate-mongering with an iron hand and in a nonpartisan manner will be a key determinant in the maintenance of law and order. Seizure of all illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives that are in circulation in the state gained momentum during PR, and the new government continuing the operations in both the plains and hill districts is vital for accelerating development activities. Manipur is known as the powerhouse of Indian sports, with the state producing a galaxy of Olympians, including Olympic medal winners, world champions, Commonwealth gold medal winners, and national champions. The new Chief Minister himself, being a renowned sportsperson and a 5th Dan in the traditional taekwondo martial art style, has the natural advantage of prioritizing sports in the confidence-building exercise between the valley and the hills. Posting of strong security posts in the affected villages will be essential to restore confidence among the IDPs to return to their villages. Ensuring that the rehabilitation process is completely an administrative exercise and no organizations or groups are allowed to interfere in the process is essential to complete it at the earliest. Any further delay in the rehabilitation of the displaced people will only fan the embers of endless conflict, pushing the state into an abyss of underdevelopment and prolonging the plight of IDPs belonging to both communities. The sooner the organizations belonging to both the communities realize this harsh reality and lend support to peace and confidence building, the better it is for the state. Manipur has badly suffered in mindless violence and ethnic conflicts. Formation of the new government has given rise to fresh hopes for peace, but the complexities arising over the political demands raised by both Meitei and Kuki groups cannot simply be brushed aside. Navigating the fault lines will be a challenging task for Chief Minister Khemchand Singh.