Tourism as a game-changer

Services have emerged as a more sustainable and futuristic export model across the world when compared to manufacturing. While business services are more productive than manufacturing, non-business services like restaurants create employment possibilities for low-skilled workers. Services like tourism, on the other hand, are less damaging to the environment than manufacturing. Tourism and such other services contribute roughly $11.7 trillion to the world economy. Additionally, they contribute towards sustaining cultural heritage and jobs and making services essential for developing economies and livelihoods beyond traditional industrial pathways. In a country like ours, tourism is a major source of employment and livelihood creation. Tourism has created about 7.6 crore jobs and livelihood opportunities in India during 2022-23. The projection is that it will create an additional 61 lakh jobs by 2036-37. During 2019-20, the tourism sector was responsible for the creation of about 79.86 million direct and indirect jobs and livelihood opportunities. The tourism sector supports both direct and indirect employment, including roles in hospitality, transportation, and local crafts. To meet future growth and demand, the emphasis is now on skills development, digital marketing, and sustainable tourism practices. According to reports, the tourism and hospitality sector contributes to about 8 per cent of India’s total employment. It has been predicted that demand is also expected to come from the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, along with towns located close to the National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries, with the potential to create about 24 million jobs by 2033. A UN report said that tourism accounts for one in every ten jobs globally, supporting 357 million jobs during 2024. The World Travel & Tourism Council, on the other hand, has forecast that the travel and tourism sector will generate 91 million new jobs over the next decade, accounting for one in every three net new jobs created across the globe. It is also important to look at the gender inclusion aspect of the tourism sector; reports say that the projected growth is expected to create 15 lakh jobs and opportunities, particularly for women. A recent UN report highlights that tourism is a significant global employment driver, accounting for one in ten jobs worldwide and providing opportunities, especially in developing countries. Tourism also creates employment directly in areas like hotels and guiding, as well as indirectly in fields like construction and local supply chains. As a growing sector, tourism contributes significantly to the national GDP. This contribution has been registering a continuous upward growth and is expected to grow further, creating more jobs in the years to come. In this backdrop, it will be important to keep an eye on what steps the Northeastern states take in order to tap the region’s tourism potential and engage the young people in this sector.