Unethical reels and the erosion of social values

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

The digital revolution has reshaped human behaviour more rapidly than any earlier technological transformation. Communication, entertainment, learning, and social interaction now move through handheld screens with extraordinary speed. Among the many digital formats that define this age, short-form videos — commonly called reels — have emerged as one of the most influential. They entertain, inform, persuade, and provoke within seconds. They shape speech patterns, humour, fashion, aspirations, and even moral judgement. A single viral clip can reach more minds in a day than a printed book reaches in years. This power carries enormous possibility, yet it also carries serious risk. A growing body of reel content today promotes vulgarity, humiliation, misinformation, and reckless behaviour. What appears to be harmless entertainment is steadily influencing social values, especially among the young. Responsible social media use is no longer merely advisable; it has become a moral necessity in preserving cultural and human dignity.

Short-form video platforms are built on a simple psychological principle — rapid engagement. Their design encourages continuous scrolling, instant emotional reaction, and minimal reflection. Algorithms measure success through watch time, shares, and reactions rather than truthfulness or ethical quality. Content that shocks, excites, or provokes tends to spread faster than content that educates or uplifts. This creates a reward structure where sensationalism often outperforms sincerity. Many creators, observing this pattern, adjust their output accordingly. Subtle humour gives way to crude exaggeration. Creative storytelling gives way to suggestive performance. Informative clips give way to controversial stunts. The shift is gradual but visible. When attention becomes the main currency, moral restraint often becomes the first casualty.

One disturbing trend is the normalisation of obscenity and vulgar expression in public-facing content. Gestures, language, and visual presentation that would once have been considered inappropriate for public spaces are now widely circulated as entertainment. Sexual suggestiveness is frequently used as a visibility strategy. The body becomes a marketing tool rather than a personal identity. The argument is often made that viewers can simply ignore what they dislike, yet cultural influence does not operate only through conscious approval. Repeated exposure reshapes tolerance levels. Behaviour that once caused discomfort begins to appear ordinary. Cultural boundaries weaken not through debate but through repetition.

The effect on children and adolescents is particularly serious. Young minds are highly imitative and neurologically sensitive to visual stimuli. Their ethical frameworks are still forming. When they regularly consume content that glorifies disrespect, trivialises relationships, mocks vulnerability, or rewards aggression, their understanding of acceptable behaviour shifts. Disrespect appears humorous. Insensitivity appears bold. Cruelty appears clever. Over time, imitation follows observation. Teachers and parents increasingly observe behavioural imitation of online trends – disruptive pranks, attention-seeking performance, harsh speech, and reduced patience. Digital exposure is no longer separate from socialisation; it is a major part of it.

Humiliation-based entertainment deserves special scrutiny. Many reels are built around embarrassing strangers, mocking physical appearance, staging fake charity for emotional manipulation, or conducting intrusive pranks. Often these videos are recorded without informed consent. The dignity of individuals becomes raw material for views. Public laughter becomes a reward for private discomfort. This reflects a deeper ethical shift — from compassion to spectacle. When humiliation earns applause, empathy loses social value. A society that consumes humiliation as humour gradually weakens its moral reflexes.

Misinformation spreads even more efficiently in short-video form. Complex subjects — health, law, economics, science, social conflict — are reduced to emotionally charged fragments. Confident delivery and dramatic visuals create an illusion of credibility. Viewers rarely verify sources because the format encourages speed over scrutiny. False medical tips, distorted historical claims, edited news clips, and exaggerated success formulas circulate widely. The damage is subtle but far-reaching. Poor decisions follow poor information. Public reasoning becomes reactive rather than informed. Democratic culture depends on thoughtful judgement; viral distortion weakens that foundation.

Another long-term concern is neurological conditioning. Short-form video trains the brain for rapid novelty and instant reward. Each swipe promises stimulation. This pattern reshapes attention span and tolerance for slow effort. Activities requiring sustained concentration — reading, problem-solving, and reflective dialogue — begin to feel mentally tiring. The mind becomes accustomed to quick emotional spikes rather than deep cognitive engagement. Students find it harder to focus. Adults find it harder to remain patient. Decision-making becomes more impulsive. This is not merely a lifestyle shift; it is a cognitive shift.

Family relationships also feel the strain. Shared time increasingly competes with personal screen immersion. Conversations shorten. Silent scrolling replaces storytelling. Children absorb more behavioural cues from online personalities than from elders. Cultural values have traditionally travelled through lived example and spoken wisdom. When algorithms dominate attention, intergenerational transmission weakens. Families remain physically near yet psychologically distant.

Gender portrayal within unethical reels adds another dimension of social impact. Women are often presented through objectifying frames that emphasise appearance over identity. Men are often portrayed through exaggerated dominance or emotional insensitivity. These patterns distort expectations about relationships, attraction, and consent. Respectful partnership receives less visibility than dramatic provocation. Repeated exposure shapes subconscious belief. Social equality becomes harder to practise when digital entertainment repeatedly undermines dignity.

Yet it is necessary to recognise that the medium itself is not inherently harmful. Short-form video can educate effectively when used responsibly. Many creators share language lessons, science demonstrations, agricultural knowledge, public health guidance, literature, and social awareness messages. Small businesses and independent artists have found opportunity through this format. The same tool that spreads degradation can spread enlightenment. The difference lies in intention, platform design, and audience behaviour.

Responsible usage must therefore emerge as a shared social discipline. Viewers must develop digital judgement — the habit of asking whether content is truthful, respectful, and constructive before engaging with it. Each click influences algorithmic direction. Attention is endorsement in digital systems. When audiences reward ethical content, it expands. Passive consumption is not neutral participation. Parental guidance is central in protecting young users. Mere restriction is insufficient; understanding must be cultivated. Children should be taught why certain content harms perception and behaviour. Age filters, supervised exposure, and open discussion create awareness rather than fear. Digital literacy must become part of parenting practice.

Educational institutions can strengthen this effort by teaching media ethics and algorithm awareness. Students should learn how digital platforms compete for attention, how emotional manipulation works in visual media, and how verification protects truth. Awareness builds resistance against harmful influence.

Creators carry ethical responsibility as well. Influence is a form of power. Creative success should not be measured only by reach but by impact. Entertainment that degrades human dignity cannot be called progress. Creativity that informs, uplifts, and respects deserves greater recognition.

Platform companies cannot remain morally detached. Recommendation systems, moderation policies, and monetisation rules shape culture indirectly. Ethical safeguards, stronger reporting tools, and responsible algorithm design are necessary for long-term social health.

At the individual level, self-discipline remains a powerful defence. Time limits, mindful selection of followed accounts, and periodic digital breaks restore balance. When digital consumption begins affecting mood or behaviour, counselling support should be viewed as preventive care.

Social values are not destroyed overnight. They fade through repeated exposure to what contradicts them. Unethical reels may appear trivial in isolation, yet their cumulative influence is substantial. Respect, empathy, truthfulness, and dignity require reinforcement through habit and culture. Digital spaces now play a major role in that reinforcement. Responsible social media behaviour has therefore become an ethical obligation of modern citizenship — a daily choice that shapes the moral climate of society.