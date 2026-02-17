Unlocking safer adventure tourism potential in NE

A part from ecotourism, topography and natural landscape make the Northeast region an ideal destination for adventure tourism. The states in the region have started tapping the potential in adventure tourism activities such as paragliding, rock climbing, trekking, river rafting, etc. Increasing footprints of domestic and foreign tourists in the region have created new opportunities to explore new destinations, which are ideal for such adventure activities. Safety standards maintained in such tourism activities are a key determinant in boosting the confidence of tourists willing to explore adventure tourism in the region. The National Strategy for Adventure Tourism formulated by the Ministry of Tourism is a ready reckoner for stakeholders in adventure tourism to ensure safety in adventure tourism activities. Key advantages of adventure tourism listed in the national strategy are that it is resilient, attracts high-value customers, and supports local economies; adventure tourism practitioners encourage sustainable tourism because without a pristine natural environment and meaningful cultural experiences, adventure tourism cannot exist. These factors are highly relevant for the northeast region, which has rich biodiversity and cultural diversity, but a sustainability approach is vital to ensure that over-tourism does not cause irreversible damage to its fragile ecology or pose any threat to its cultural integrity, especially cultural practices of smaller ethnic populations who live in harmony with nature and are custodians of rich biodiversity in their area. The guiding principles listed in the strategy emphasize that adherence to safety standards is especially important for the adventure sector, where activities can be risky and the strategy adopted must ensure compliance and strict enforcement of regulations regarding safety and service standards. The strategy document highlights that the guidelines on safety and quality norms for adventure tourism in India formulated by the Tourism Ministry in collaboration with the Adventure Tour Operators’ Association of India cover 15 land-based, seven air-based, and seven water-based activities, and these cover the entire gamut of adventure tourism available in India. States are keeping a vigil that any new adventure tourism activities started in the region strictly adhere to these guidelines. Key objectives of the safety framework spelled out in the national strategy underpin mitigating risks in adventure activities, providing guidance to adventure service providers for safety to encourage them for skill upgradation, building confidence among the adventure tourists, and setting up internal and external audit systems. The National Adventure Tourism Safety Management Framework follows the core guiding principles, which include setting up safer conditions for the adventure tourists and the activity providers, keeping a check on all the adventure tourism activities, and keeping the standards at par with global standards. Continuous improvement of the Safety Management System Coordinating with global tourism bodies on adventure tourism safety included in this framework plays a crucial role in raising the standards of safety level, which is essential to boost the confidence of adventure tourists. Among the strategic elements in the framework, risk management, incident recording and analysis, root cause analysis, corrective action, and emergency response planning systems deserve top priority so that in emergency situations the tourists can be safely rescued. As the region recorded heavy landslides in the past and is prone to severe landslides that badly disrupt communication for long periods, sometimes for several days, safety assessment of adventure tourism sites calls for regular coordination with disaster management authorities and weather stations, besides local administration, so that emergency response is well coordinated and timely measures can be initiated based on early warnings. The national strategy correctly insists that the risk level varies in adventure tourism activities, and sometimes it may be due to natural conditions like weather and terrain; sometimes it may be due to some machine or equipment failure or due to human error. “Some of the adventure activities, like high-altitude mountaineering and trekking, may put adventure tourists in danger and require immediate rescue and evacuation to save casualties. The immediate evacuation or rescue may have a different impact on the adventure tourism perspective of the adventure tourists,” it adds, and the stakeholders in adventure tourism keeping these in mind and remaining prepared all the time is vital for responsible and sustainable adventure tourism activities. The central government’s position on the development of responsible tourism in the country is that the development and promotion of tourism, including adventure tourism, and the enhancement of safety and convenience at adventure tourism sites are primarily the responsibility of the state governments and Union Territory administration. Nevertheless, continuous updating of the safety protocols in accordance with the national strategy and guidelines is critical to providing the best safety standards and emergency response mechanisms across all adventure tourism sites. Skill development of adventure tourism activity organizers followed by certification is essential to build a stronger brand on adventure tourism. Disaster management integrating an inventory of adventure tourism sites and regular assessment of the safety protocols is crucial for promoting safer and environmentally sustainable adventure tourism and unlocking its full potential in the region.