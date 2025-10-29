Welcoming, not opposing, the meaningful initiative of SIR

Lalit Garg

Chief Election Commission-er (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s announcement to launch the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls not only in Bihar but now across 12 states and union territories is indeed a commendable and courageous step toward correcting electoral irregularities and deficiencies. This initiative is not merely a technical or administrative process but rather a decisive attempt to strengthen the very roots of Indian democracy. The soul of democracy resides in the impartiality and transparency of its electoral system, and the Election Commission’s latest move must be seen as a concrete, positive, and essential effort in this direction. Learning from the experiences of Bihar’s SIR process, this time the Commission has allowed more time for implementation to avoid the hurry and confusion seen earlier. The Aadhaar card will now be accepted as a supporting document, making the process smoother and more accessible.

Naturally, since this phase covers 12 states, the challenge is also greater. Yet, it is hoped that the difficulties faced in Bihar will serve as valuable lessons, ensuring that similar problems do not arise elsewhere. While announcing the new SIR schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized that the process will ensure no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible voter remains on the list. The states selected for this phase include Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Of these, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal will face assembly elections next year. Although Assam too will have elections next year, it has been excluded from this phase.

The Commission has clarified that while the Aadhaar card will not be accepted as proof of birth, citizenship, or residence, it can still be used as a supporting document during SIR. This clarity was much needed, as the issue had reached the Supreme Court during the Bihar process. The chosen documents must be those accessible to the largest section of society, and Aadhaar today serves as the simplest form of identity proof. The voter list’s accuracy, transparency, and fairness serve as the foundation of democracy. In a vast and diverse nation like India, ensuring the precision of electoral rolls is a major challenge. Therefore, periodic Special Intensive Revisions are essential. The last such revision took place nearly two decades ago, and such a long gap must never recur. Due to migration for employment, millions of people settle in new places permanently, while in many cases, names of deceased individuals remain in the list and new eligible voters are not included. This scenario leads to distortions in voter turnout and raises doubts about the credibility of election outcomes. The purpose of SIR is not to decide citizenship or exclude voters, but to simplify and encourage voter registration, inspiring citizens to participate in the festival of democracy. If implemented honestly at the ground level, this initiative will enhance both the sanctity of the voter list and the dignity of democracy.

For a democracy as vast as India’s, the cooperation of political parties is vital. They should view this process positively rather than through the narrow lens of political interest. It is unfortunate that some opposition parties are creating an atmosphere of resistance and suspicion toward this much-needed reform. Frequently, when the Election Commission takes reformative steps, political parties respond according to their vested interests. Yet, the health of democracy depends on whether all parties can rise above political gain or loss and uphold transparency. The opposition should welcome this initiative, cooperate in its fair implementation, and avoid sowing doubt and distrust. Political parties have a serious responsibility—not merely to criticise, but to participate constructively. Similarly, civil society organizations must also stay vigilant; their involvement can help local election officers (BLOs) make the process more accurate and efficient.

The Election Commission, which dreams of holding simultaneous elections across the nation, must first succeed in executing this primary responsibility effectively. In the digital age, electoral reforms are no longer merely a question of manpower or administrative will but also of technological transparency. Measures like biometric verification, online registration, and data cross-verification have become indispensable. The Special Intensive Revision serves as the foundation for such reforms — cleansing and reorganising electoral data. India’s election process is recognised as the largest democratic exercise in the world, but this glory is meaningful only when there remains no doubt about the purity of the voter list, impartiality of polling, and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. This initiative by the Election Commission is a significant step in that direction. Democracy is not merely the counting of votes—it is the counting of trust, and that trust rests upon the integrity, transparency, and vigilance of the Election Commission. Under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Election Commission holds the constitutional authority to prepare and revise electoral rolls. Ensuring accurate voter lists is not just a right but a constitutional necessity for free and fair elections.

Ironically, some political parties that complain of errors in voter lists are the same ones opposing their correction. Their protests during Bihar’s SIR, alleging “vote theft”, even reached the Supreme Court, but neither the Court nor the people of Bihar supported their baseless propaganda. Gyanesh Kumar’s initiative, therefore, represents more than a technical correction — it is a renewal of democratic culture. Elections are not merely about a change of power but about the test of public trust. If this campaign is carried out with honesty and citizen participation, it will make Indian democracy more mature, credible, and participatory. The responsibility now lies not only with the Election Commission but also with every citizen and political party to support this reformative initiative and help keep the festival of democracy pure and unblemished. Isn’t it strange that the same opposition parties that demand cleaner voter lists now oppose the very process that ensures it? Even though their propaganda has been exposed, the Election Commission must remain vigilant, as opposition-ruled states may still resist the process. The Commission must ensure zero error in the revision to prevent any attempt to undermine this constitutional exercise.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s SIR initiative is not just a technical reform but a message of democratic renewal. Elections are not merely a contest for power — they are the mirror of public faith. If implemented with sincerity and citizen involvement, this initiative will strengthen the foundations of democracy and preserve the purity of the electoral process. Let us, therefore, welcome rather than oppose this meaningful step toward a more transparent, trustworthy, and mature Indian democracy.