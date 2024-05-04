‘12 Digit Masterstroke’ tells Aadhaar’s story & challenge of providing unique identity to millions

12 Digit Master stroke - The Untold Story of Aadhaar’, a documentary series that unravels a behind-the-scenes story of the creation of the world’s largest social identity programme, culminating into what is today known as ‘Aadhaar Card’, has been announced by streaming service DocuBay.

The documentary explores the challenges faced by the team, spearheaded by tech wizard Nandan Nilekani, in achieving what had never been attempted before in the country.

Team Aadhaar worked under two governments, led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Girish Dwibhashyam, COO of DocuBay, said in a statement: “While there is a lot of awareness about the remarkable initiatives that have benefited over a billion beneficiaries of various government schemes through the Aadhaar project, not many people are aware of the gigantic efforts required from a team of technocrats led by Nandan Nilekani that executed the project to fruition.”

The documentary is narrated by entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo and features Ram Sewak Sharma, former CEO of UIDAI, an IAS officer, who articulates technology in a ‘Dabang’ way. Ganga Kapavarapu brought a financial focus to the programme.

Srikanth Nadhamuni introduced powerful technological armoury for the creation of Aadhaar. Shankar Maruwada played a key role in marketing Aadhaar with a small team of four, among others.

Sujata Kulshreshtha, founder and CEO of Wide Angle Films, said: “We had to overcome challenges like the lack of archival material from the period of execution and to get access to the key members of the team. Our team conducted in-depth research even before we formulated the narrative, as the documentary brings this incredible ‘made-in-India’ story to viewers.” ‘12 Digit Masterstroke’, produced by Wide Angle Films, is now exclusively available on DocuBay. (IANS)

