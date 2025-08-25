13th anniversary of film: Boman Irani calls Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi with Farah Khan 'special'

13 years ago, celebrated actor Boman Irani was seen as the leading man against choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan in the romantic comedy, "Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi." Marking the special milestone, Boman took to his official Instagram handle and recreated a couple of scenes from the laughter ride in cartoon form.

Calling "Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi" special to him, the '3 Idiots' actor wrote: "Some films are special because of the character, some because of the people, and Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi was both. Becoming Farhad Pastakia, teaming up with Shirin aka @farahkhankunder and having @bellabhansalisegal directing us made it an unforgettable journey."

"A film full of comedy, and a whole lot of heart. What a joy to celebrate it again today! #13yearsofShirinFarhadKiTohNikalPadi," he added.

Resharing Boman's post on the stories section of her Instagram handle, Farah penned: "My most favorite ( n only leading man) @boman_irani #13yearsofShirinFarhadKiTohNikalPadi." The movie also marked Farah's acting debut. With Boman as Farhad Pastakia and Farah as Shirin Fuggawala, the project also saw Kavin Dave, Shammi, Kurush Deboo, Daisy Irani, Dinyar Contractor, Rushad Rana, Nauheed Cyrusi, Mahabanoo Modi Kotwal, and Beroze in significant roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Bella Bhansali Segal, "Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi" has been jointly backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sunil A Lulla and Sandip Ssingh.

Penned by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the story of the drama has been inspired by the Persian poem Farhad and Shirin by Nizami Ganjavi, which itself is based on a story found in the Shahnameh.

The drama follows Farhad (Played by Boman), a 45-year-old Parsi bachelor, and Shirin (Played by Farah), a vibrant woman who enters his life, leading to humorous and heartfelt situations.

Released on August 24, 2012, "Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi" failed to perform at the box office. (IANS)

