78th Emmy Awards: The Pitt Leads Nominations with 25 Nods, Hacks Follows with 24

The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, with HBO Max’s The Pitt leading the race with 25 nominations, followed by Hacks with 24, the highest-ever single-season tally for a comedy series. Apple TV+’s Widow’s Bay received 19 nominations, Pluribus earned 18, while Netflix’s Beef secured 16.

In the Outstanding Drama Series category, nominees are The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Slow Horses, and Your Friends & Neighbors. The Outstanding Comedy Series nominees include Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, and Widow’s Bay. The Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category features All Her Fault, The Beast In Me, Beef, DTF St. Louis, and Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

Among acting nominees, Carrie Coon, Keri Russell, Zendaya, Noah Wyle, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo and Rufus Sewell are in contention in the drama categories. Comedy acting nominees include Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Jean Smart, Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Martin Short and Matthew Rhys. In the limited series categories, Claire Danes, Sally Field, Carey Mulligan, Sarah Snook, Riz Ahmed, Jason Bateman and Oscar Isaac received nominations.

The Pitt dominated the supporting drama categories with multiple acting nominations, while Hacks, Widow’s Bay, Shrinking and Abbott Elementary featured prominently in the comedy supporting races.

In variety programming, nominees include The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Saturday Night Live. The Outstanding Reality Competition Program nominees are Dancing With the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef and The Traitors, with Dancing With the Stars earning its first Emmy nomination in a decade.

The winners of the 2026 Emmy Awards will be announced on September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay. (ANI)

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