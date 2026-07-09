Zendaya calls joining husband Tom Holland in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ an unexpected dream

Hollywood actress Zendaya has spoken up about her feelings on being cast with her husband Tom Holland in the recently released film ‘The Odyssey’.

The actress has called her casting opposite her husband a ‘dream’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 29-year-old actress was already “so proud” of her husband Tom, 30, when he got cast in Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, and she was delighted they got to share the experience together when she joined him in the star studded ensemble.

She told Extra, “I remember when he got the call, I was, like, absolutely over the moon, so excited, so proud. And then never did it cross my mind that a second call would be coming to our home, you know? So, that was so special”. She further mentioned, “And yeah, just to be able to share something like that and watch him work in this context… It’s the dream... It’s absolutely the dream. So, I was happy”. (IANS)

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