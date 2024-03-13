96th Academy Awards: Al Pacino explains why he didn’t name all Best Picture Oscar nominees before revealing winner

Hollywood legend Al Pacino, who didn’t name all the 10 nominees for Best Picture at the recently held 96th Academy Awards before announcing the winner, has issued a clarification detailing what led to the awkward moment on stage.

He issued a statement amid questions surrounding his appearance during the 2024 Oscars ceremony, where he awkwardly presented the best picture category, reports ‘Variety’. The actor, who won an Academy Award for best actor in ‘Scent of a Woman’, simply opened the envelope and said, “And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer’”, at the award ceremony.

“There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award,” Pacino said in a statement. “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honoured to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented”. (IANS)

