“A Life Beyond Limits”: Rafael Nadal’s RAFA Posters Capture His Grit, Glory and Legacy

Netflix has dropped brand new posters of 'RAFA' - its upcoming documentary series on tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

With minimalist visuals, the first poster refers to Nadal lying on the tennis court after what appears to be a gruelling match. A tagline reads: "A life beyond limits", suggesting his life that focused on pushing physical and mental boundaries.

Another poster shows a close-up side profile, emphasising the notions of endurance, physical strain, and a strong will power.

Adding a quote from the two-time Olympic champion, Netflix added, "To reach the top, you have to go near the limit - @rafaelnadal. The documentary series RAFA premieres May 29."

Directed by Oscar nominee Zachary Heinzerling, the four-part 'RAFA' series will follow the final year of the 22-year Grand Slam champion's career, especially in 2024, when he was grappling with injuries, embraced fatherhood, and decided to retire, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will also feature never-before-seen footage along with new interviews with Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and John McEnroe, among others.

It is worth mentioning that 'RAFA" is also set to compete for Primetime Emmys rather than Sports Emmys, stated The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix also intends to push the project for multiple segments, including Best Documentary, Directing, Editing, Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, and Score.

The series is in Spanish, which also makes it the first primarily non-English language project to land a Best Documentary series Emmy nomination. (ANI)

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