Chris Evans joins Elijah Bynum's upcoming crime-thriller 'My Darling California'

Hollywood actor Chris Evans has come on board for writer-director Elijah Bynum's next crime-thriller 'My Darling California'.

While details surrounding the 'Avengers' star's character remains unknown, Evans is set to join stars like Jessica Chastian, Chris Pine, Mikey Madison, Charles Melton, and Don Cheadle in the film, reported Deadline.

'My Darling California' is set in Los Angeles 1980, following how a single crime entangles the lives of a TV host, his restless wife, a country music idol, two small-time crooks, and an ex-con - all of whom will be seen chasing a better life.

The film's shooting is set to commence in late summer or September, the Deadline report added.

It will be financed by Anton, which will also co-represent the film alongside CAA Media Finance for US and global rights. The film is produced by David Hinojosa, Alex Coco, and Sebastien Reybaud.

Zach Nutman will executive produce the film. (ANI)

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