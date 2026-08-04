A little balance never hurt: Shilpa Shetty flaunts her balancing skills

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty did a challenging balance pose during her workout session, which she also felt is "very hard".

Sharing a video of the feat on social media, the actress quipped, Shilpa could be seen raising both arms at shoulder level with elbows bent, and her hands are forming the Gyan Mudra.

The actress first falls and is heard saying, "It's damn hard".

Understanding how to do the pose, she is heard saying: "You'd have to hold the breath. It's the core."

Shilpa then maintains a calm, focused expression despite the demanding posture and completes the challenge. "A little balance never hurt… this much. Now I want to see how many of you can actually do this," wrote the actress. (IANS)

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