A R Rahman to make his acting debut in Prabhudeva-starrer ‘Moonwalk’

Oscar winner and one of India’s finest music directors A R Rahman is to make his acting debut in director Manoj N S’s upcoming film ‘Moonwalk’, featuring actor Prabhudeva in the lead.

The makers of the film, which is being produced by Behindwoods Productions, recently unveiled 14 crazy character posters from the film, significantly adding to the growing anticipation around the project.

For the first time in his legendary career, A R Rahman has sung all five songs in the film ‘Moonwalk’, bringing a unified musical voice to the soundtrack. More notably, ‘Moonwalk’ also marks A R Rahman’s much-awaited acting debut, where the Oscar-winning composer will be seen playing A R Rahman, not the music director but a fictional “angry young film director” in a role that is expected to add a unique meta-layer to the narrative.

Talking about this unique feat, director Manoj NS revealed, “It was a wonderful experience shooting the song ‘Mayile’ with Prabhudeva sir and A. R. Rahman sir. The song has turned out well and is sure to be a feast for movie lovers in theatres. Prabhudeva sir has given one of his best dance performances for this song, and I sincerely thank choreographer Sekhar Master for making it truly special.”

He went on to add,”A. R. Rahman sir appears throughout the song, adding a cute charm and a very special vibe to it. When I later presented an extended role to him after the song, A. R. Rahman sir graciously accepted it. This will be a surprise scene for movie lovers, and I thoroughly enjoyed directing A. R. Rahman sir in his first-ever movie scene. I am deeply grateful to him for supporting our project ‘Moonwalk’ wholeheartedly right from day one. The entire set was so happy seeing ARR Sir having fun as an actor. It will be a scene which people will not expect.”

The makers have planned to release the full-length comedy feature film in theatres in May 2026. (IANS)

