Stranger Things 5 final trailer unveiled a day before the series finale

It’s finally here. The final trailer of the final episode of Stranger Things is here. The kids are ready to face Vecna one last time as he unleashes wrath on Hawkins. Netflix dropped the trailer on Tuesday, a day ahead of the finale episode and aptly titled it as ‘One last trailer’.

The trailer shows snippets of all the adventures that Eleven and her gang have had over the last five seasons and tiny glimpses of what is to come. Hopper inspires her to fight one last time, for her friends and for days that await them after all of this is over. Dustin screams and fights as someone beloved to him likely gets hurt. Vecna’s world descends upon Hawkins as the kids watch in dread.

The official synopsis for the finale episode reads, “Stranger Things finale trailer out: Prepare for a final battle as worlds collide.”

Ardent fans of the series have been waiting eagerly for the finale, but are also emotional about the popular show coming to an end.

A fan wrote, “Dustin screaming while being held back is really scaring me it better not be a main character dying.” “It’s really the end of an era, this is goodbye.” Creators Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, had earlier said in an interview that they were working for a long time on Stranger Things 5 and are now ready to bring the story to a close.

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 was released on Netflix on Christmas, after Vol. 1 dropped on November 26. The final episode will stream at 8 pm ET on New Year’s Eve, December 31. The final episode, Stranger Things: The Finale, The Right Side Up, will run for two hours and eight minutes. (Agencies)

