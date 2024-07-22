'Aai is my guru and guide', says Actress Ankita Lokhande on Guru Purnima

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is known for her roles in 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', and 'Bigg Boss 17', celebrated Guru Purnima with a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande, whom she considers her first Guru.

In an Instagram photo, both Ankita and her mother, Vandana are dressed in sarees, accessorized with heavy jewellery. In her caption, Ankita wrote: "Aai, this feels really special. On days when life feels heavy, I recall the sacrifices and challenges you faced to put a smile on my face. The way you guided me throughout and led my way has always made me stronger than ever. On this Guru Purnima, I have nothing but immense love for my first Guru, who made me who I am today." (IANS)

