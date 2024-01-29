Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui Emerges as Winner in Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: In the nail-biting finale, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17, winning not only the prestigious prize but also the grand prize of around Rs 50 lakh and a brand new car. The four-month long reality show with intense battles , was marked by controversy and non-stop drama, which made this season unforgettable.

Faruqui's journey on the show has seen dramatic changes, as he's been labeled the mastermind and sometimes branded a "boring contestant". His catchphrase ‘tujhe tunnel tak chhod dunga’ became a defining aesthetic. But a crucial turning point came when wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan entered, leading to her own revelations about Faruqi’s relationships and emotional moments from his past.

Facing both highs and lows, Munawar found solace in close friendships, notably with Abhishek, Ankita, and Mannara. Yet, towards the end, conflicts arose, particularly with his closest allies Ankita and Vicky. Throughout the game, Faruqui's strong and emotional sides were on display, with his friendship with Mannara Chopra consistently making headlines.

The final night was a star-studded affair with performances by the top 5 contestants and participants from the previous show. R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn added glamour by entering the Bigg Boss house to eliminate a contestant, which eventually led to a clash between the top two of Munawar Farooqui and Abhishek Kumar.

The theme of Bigg Boss 17 was "Dil, Dimaag and Dum" (Heart, Mind and Strength) and the participants were divided into three groups. This season played Bigg Boss’ part actively in the competition, making alliances and revealing their favorites.

Fourteen times featuring Salman Khan, he sometimes replaced Karan Johar for Weekend Ka Var, which added a unique element to the season Munawar Faruqui's victory was the culmination of his posturing and transformation throughout the arduous journey, leaving fans and fellow contestants in awe of his victory as the curtain falls on Bigg Boss 17. Faruqui's name will be listed in the show's history as the final winner .