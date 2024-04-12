Aamir Khan, his sons Junaid-Azad distribute sweets as they extend warm festive greetings

On the special occasion of Eid, Aamir Khan, along with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, stepped out to celebrate this day with his fans and paparazzi.

Dressed in white ethnic outfits, Aamir, Junaid and Azad posed for the camera.

The '3 Idiots' actor also distributed sweets to the paps and fans.

He obliged fans with the selfies.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, as a producer, Aamir is also coming up with 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also a part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'.

Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project.'Lahore, 1947' also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Junaid Khan, on the other hand, is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film 'Maharaj'.

Produced by Yash Raj Entertainment, the makers recently unveiled the film's poster and a short glimpse into the world of 'Maharaj'.

'Maharaj' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film was Hichki. (ANI)

