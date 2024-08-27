Aamir Khan Opens Up About "Laal Singh Chaddha" Failure on Rhea Chakraborty’s Podcast, Blames His Performance for the Film’s Debacle

Aamir Khan recently sat down with Rhea Chakraborty for an episode of her Chapter 2 podcast. During the candid conversation, the actor expressed his disappointment over “Laal Singh Chaddha’s” failure at the box office.

The actor also blamed his own performance for the film’s debacle. He said, “My performance in “Laal Singh Chaddha” was pitched too high, unlike the original that had a great performance by Tom Hanks, who brought everyone in with it. My performance let “Laal Singh Chaddha” down, according to my reading. I think I might do better in my next film.”

When Rhea said that she liked his performance in “Laal Singh Chaddha” and it didn’t need any improvement, Aamir said in Hindi, “As a creative person, I feel what we had intended to create, we reached very close to it (in Laal Singh Chaddha). So this was one of those films that some people really loved, it was their favourite film, while most people could not connect with it. And the reason why they could not connect was because my performance was weak... look when you make a mistake or you fail or you are weak, it can be an opportunity. You have to be very honest why the film did not work. I loved working in Sitaare Zameen Par after Laal Singh Chaddha despite saying I will not work in films. It (Sitaare Zameen Par) is a great film.”

Reacting to the podcast, a fan wrote, “You always need the guts to accept the truth.. Respect Aamir Khan.” Another commented, “And there are some actors who got offended with ‘joker’ remarks that too said with good intentions. Only a great actor with a progressive mindset can accept and reflect on criticism of their own performance.” A third said, “Show me an actor who publicly criticises his own performance. Megastar Aamir Khan (salute emoji).”

“Laal Singh Chaddha”, directed by Advait Chandan, also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. The 2022 film turned out to be a dud at the BO. (Agencies)

