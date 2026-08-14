Aamir Khan recalls first meeting with Dharmendra: ‘His hands felt like a shovel’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently recalled his first meeting with late Bollywood superstar Dharmendra.

The actor shared a fun anecdote about their first handshake during his latest appearance on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.

Aamir, who was on the hot seat with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, recalled olden times when he was still working as an assistant director when he first met Dharmendra at filmmaker Nasir Hussain's office, which was located right opposite to the iconic Mehboob Studio in Mumbai.

Recalling the incident, Aamir said, "Sir, main ek kissa sunau? Main Dharam ji se pehli dafa mila tha, main Nasir sahab ke office mein baitha tha, Mehboob Studio ke bilkul saamne. Dharam ji is very close to Nasir sahab, saath mein film bhi ki thi Yaadon Ki Baaraat, toh aksar actors unko milne aa jaate the because his office was right opposite to Mehboob."

(Sir, can I tell you a story? The first time I met Dharam ji, I was sitting in Nasir sahab's office, right opposite Mehboob Studio. Dharam ji was very close to Nasir sahab and had also worked with him in Yaadon Ki Baaraat, so actors would often come to meet him because his office was right opposite Mehboob Studio.)

He added, "Toh ek din Dharam ji achanak se aa gaye. Toh main assistant tha, main khada ho gaya, aur Chachajaan ne taareef karaya, 'Dharam ji, yeh mera bhatija hai, Aamir.' Toh maine Dharam ji se haath milaya. Dharam ji ka haath faavde ki tarah tha aur jab maine haath milaya toh actually main dar gaya. Itna bada haath kiska hota hai bhai, aur itna rough, aur maa kasam mujhe first thought aaya, Sunny aur Bobby ka."

(One day, Dharam ji suddenly walked in. I was an assistant, so I stood up, and Chachajaan introduced me, saying, 'Dharam ji, this is my nephew, Aamir.' I shook hands with Dharam ji. His hand was like a shovel, and when I shook his hand, I actually got scared. Whose hand is this big? And it was so rough. I swear, my first thought was about Sunny and Bobby). (IANS)

Also Read: ‘My childhood dream’: NFL star Travis Kelce opens up on wedding with popstar Taylor Swift