Abhishek Bachchan drops adorable birthday wish for Jaya Bachchan; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan avoids wishing on social media

Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 76th birthday on Tuesday, the veteran actress is one of the most loved and popular names in the industry and is the head member of the Bachchan family, she is the rock in the Bachchan household. On her 76th birthday, her one and only loving son Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media account and dropped an adorable birthday wish for his mom. The “Ghoomer” actor shared a rare young picture of Jaya Bachchan and wrote,” Happy birthday Ma, love you,” with a heart emoji.

Along with Abhishek, Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan too shared the wish for his better half on his blog that reads, “ It is in the morn of another family birth .. of which that has required no explanation .. the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always.”. Big further added, “A quiet family ‘bring in’ for the 9th on the midnight hour .. and the love of immediate family presence”.

There have been numerous reports of the noncordial relationship between Ash and Jaya. Both the Bachchan ladies haven’t ever reacted to these baseless rumours around them ever, but certain instances only hint at their sour relationship. Like now, Aishwarya had till date hasn’t wished her mother-in-law on social media. It is also said that Aishwarya and Jaya aren’t on talking terms and a glimpse of it was seen at the, “The Archies” special screening where both saas -bahu maintained a safe distance from each other. (Agencies)

