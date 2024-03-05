Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities: Aishwarya and others put up a united front leaving family feud rumours behind

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s fun-filled pre-wedding festivities came to an end on March 3. The events were organised in Jamnagar and a lot of celebrities from Jamnagar were a part of it. The Bachchan family too made its presence felt at the event. It was only on the third day that Amitabh Bachchan along with his entire family flew down to Jamnagar to be a part of Ambani celebration. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhisek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Agastya Nanda showed up on March 3 while Navya Naveli Nanda was a part of the festivities since day one. Amidst all the family feud rumours, the Bachchans managed to put up a united front.

There have been a lot of rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s relationship hitting the rock bottom. However, these pictures are proof that they are going rock solid. Their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan too is the happiest around her parents.

The Bachchans returned from Jamnagar the same day. Like they travelled together, they even timed their return together. All were dressed in traditional as they marked their return. Time and again Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have contradicted all the separation rumours with their joint appearances. Once again they did the same. There have been a lot of rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda sharing a strained relationship. But at the event, all of them arrived together and showcased a cordial bond.

Even as they arrived at the Mumbai airport, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were captured alongside each other and bonding. Abhishek Bachchan followed the two ladies. Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan share a very close and adorable bond. As they returned, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen holding grandpa’s hand before they parted ways to get into different cars. Aishwarya Rai also hugged Agastya Nanda before leaving. All the rumours of them living separately and more can be put to rest now as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have once again proved that they are the power couple of the industry. (Agencies)

