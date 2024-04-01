Actor Abhay Deol tries his hand at mixing music, shares his picture toying with console

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Trial By Fire’, is trying his hands at Djing.

On Sunday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and re-shared a picture of him toying around with the console.

The picture, which was originally shared by a friend of the actor, shows him sitting in front of a laptop with console and a turntable.

The actor can be seen working on the console with audio waveforms.

Incidentally, Abhay’s cousin Bobby Deol, whose popularity has sky-rocketed after ‘Animal’, too was involved in an incident which momentarily earned him the tag of DJ Bobby Deol. The whole incident was blown out of proportion when it was claimed that Bobby played the set with songs from his film ‘Gupt’.

However, Bobby later came out and explained the whole incident saying that he was invited at the event as a chief guest. Since, he was the chief guest they were playing his songs but someone at the event blew it out of proportion and claimed that as a DJ, Bobby kept playing songs from ‘Gupt’ on a loop.

