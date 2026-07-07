Actor Adam Sandler’s Heartfelt Marriage Tip for Newlyweds Taylor and Travis

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler shared simple yet heartfelt marriage advice for newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after officiating their wedding on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later revealing the details of the speech.

Speaking at a Salt Lake City event on July 5, Reid described Sandler's advice as both humorous and meaningful, centered on a simple message of affection. "He told them to keep kissing," Reid shared, adding, "So, in its simplest form, that's a good thing," as quoted by E! news.

Reid further elaborated on Sandler's advice, emphasizing consistency in small gestures of love. "It's hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss," he continued, adding, "Make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it. Knock it out, and you won't have problems," as quoted by E! News. (ANI

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