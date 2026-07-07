Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Emotional MSG Wedding: Reports Say Groom Cried More Than Bride

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding happened on July 3, and most details about the celebration were kept under wraps. But now, the guests who attended the ceremony have gradually started revealing the details, sending fans into a frenzy.

The wedding took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and one of the major talking points was the couple's handwritten vows. As per reports, the couple chose to write their own promises to each other instead of using traditional wedding vows.

The groom cried more than the bride

People reported that each speech was around 20 minutes and was read from gold-bound books. Additionally, the pop star also sang a small portion during the exchange, leaving the guests admiring.

One attendee also claimed that Kelce appeared visibly emotional during the vows. "You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional." Couple's representatives had previously told NBC News that comedian Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, and rather than following traditional rules, Swift's brother Austin Swift served as the "Man of Honor," while Kelce's brother Jason Kelce took on the role of best man.

According to reports, before reaching the ceremony space, guests walked through a photo-lined passage showcasing moments from both Swift's and Kelce's childhoods as well as milestones from their relationship. Following the exchange of vows, they had a star-studded reception. Reports claim that Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performed for guests, and the menu featured dishes from some of the couple's favourite New York City restaurants, including Italian cuisine and sushi.

Fans are still waiting for the couple to release official photos of the wedding. (Agencies)

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot in Star-Studded MSG Wedding Officiated by Adam Sandler