Actor Ali Fazal poses with Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman

Actor Ali Fazal on Friday gave a peek into his latest photoshoot, in which he is seen sharing the frame with International stars Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman, shot by Australian director Baz Luhrmann.

The royal photoshoot was for the September issue of Vogue magazine which is directed by Baz. The cover featured Hugh as ‘Lombre’, and Blake as ‘The Cat’. The photoshoot shows Ali wearing a golden sherwani and standing next to Hugh, posing for a casino scene.

Ali captioned the post: “Ok let me put it to rest - yes that is me all secretly dressed up royalty crashing Baz Luhrmann’s Hitchcockian Whodunnit Casino scene. Hehe. And for the rest of this beautiful ensemble piece- WHAT CAN I SAY Anything for Baz @bazluhrmann. I was filming a project in LA when i got the call. And i have truly been blessed that this was the 3rd time Anna Wintour who i can never thank enough, has had me out and about for my American Vogue outing. So, we jump on a plane and we play.”

“It was one shot, and the best part about Baz comin in was he shot the whole thing like scenes so, there’s my dreams of workin with him coming true. Well, not fully - what? Almost.. what??? Thank you@voguemagazine and team for being ever so kind. And Blake @blakelively you’re a rockstar, i do hope our paths cross again in good time..Mr Jackman - Aye aye. @thehughjackmanI wana thank @michael_philouze for putting up with my suggestions on styling. Am dressed in a @sabyasachiofficial royal sherwani bandh gala,” concluded Ali.

On the work front, Ali has been a part of English films like — ‘The Other End of the Line’, ‘For Here Or To Go?’, ‘Furious 7’, ‘Victoria & Abdul’, ‘Death on the Nile’, and ‘Kandahar’. He next has ‘Metro... In Dino’, ‘Lahore 1947’, and ‘Thug Life’ are in the pipeline. (IANS)

