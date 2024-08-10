Bollywood actor Akshay donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali Dargah’s renovation

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation of the famous Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai, India. The actor has donated a significant amount of money for the renovation of a section of the sacred site.

The actor visited the holy place, where he pledged to donate a lump sum amount for the renovation work. The news of the donation was shared by the official handle of the Dargah. Hailing the Khiladi actor as a “true Mumbaikar,” the trust expressed its gratitude for his kind gesture.

“With the Haji Ali Dargah’s renovation underway, Padmashri Akshay Kumar, a true Mumbaikar, was the quickest to respond with great warmth and devotion. On Thursday, he generously took responsibility for a section of the renovation expenses, amounting to Rs 1,21,00,000. He was warmly received by Suhail Khandwani, Managing Trustee of Haji Ali Dargah Trust and Mahim Dargah Trust along with his team.’’

In the caption of the post, they also mentioned that prayers were made for Akshay’s late parents, Aruna Bhatia and Hari Om Bhatia.

“Duas were made for the departed souls of his parents, Late Aruna Bhatia and Late Hari Om Bhatia. The management expressed their deepest gratitude for his generosity. Duas were also made for our country’s prosperity, peace, harmony, and brotherhood.” They have also shared several photos and videos of Akshay at the Dargah and seeking blessings. He was seen taking a tour of the holy place and posing with the people present there. Casually dressed, the actor was wearing a blue shirt with jeans.

Over the years, Akshay has been known for his social work and generous donations. Earlier this week, he organised free food distribution outside his house in Juhu, Mumbai.

In the videos and photos, the actor was seen distributing food outside his home in Juhu, Mumbai. On the work front, he’s gearing up for the release of his next movie “Khel Khel Mein”. The film will be released in theatres on August 15. (IANS)

