Actor Cillian Murphy talks about his famous ‘Tommy Shelby’ haircut

Actor Cillian Murphy has opened up about the unexpected global popularity of the signature haircut worn by his character Tommy Shelby as he returns to the role in the new film ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.’

Murphy first appeared as the crime boss in the hit TV series ‘Peaky Blinders’ when it premiered in 2013.

The character’s distinctive hairstyle, shaved on the sides with longer hair on top, an adaptation of an undercut, quickly became one of the show’s most recognisable visual trademarks.

Members of the fictional gang also sported variations of the style, helping it become synonymous with the franchise.

Now at 49, Murphy reprises his role as Shelby in the film continuation of the story, which follows the events after the television series concluded in 2022.

In an interview with People magazine, Murphy reflected on how the hairstyle has taken on a life of its own worldwide. “No, no, it’s really humbling,” Murphy said when asked whether he misses the haircut, adding, “I mean, it’s really humbling to think that it’s become such a phenomenon and that people all over the world, in Buenos Aires and Turkey and Mexico and everywhere, are watching the show. It’s amazing.”

Despite the haircut’s popularity, Murphy previously admitted he was not initially fond of the look.

In an earlier interview, he explained that he generally avoids wearing wigs because they can look “phony,” which meant he had to commit to the real haircut for the role.

“I’ve gotten more tolerant of the haircut over the years,” he said at the time, adding that it was surprising to see the style embraced by fashion circles.

“Bizarrely, it’s become a desirable cut amongst the fashionistas, which is staggering to me. It’s one more sign of how the show has infiltrated mainstream culture,” he said, as per People magazine.

Murphy also joked about the haircut during an earlier interview and described Shelby’s hairstyle as “disgusting,” before explaining that the historically inspired cut was believed to help prevent lice infestations, as per People magazine. (ANI)

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