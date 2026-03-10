Farah Khan Charms Fans with Her 'Borrowed Clothes' Fashion Statement at Jodhpur Wedding

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan made her fans giggle after quipping over her own fashion statement, saying that she "always looks good in borrowed clothes".

The filmmaker shared a glimpse from a recent wedding she attended in Jodhpur. Taking to her social media account, Farah posted a picture from the celebration, giving fans a glimpse of her stylish traditional outfit.

In the picture, Farah is seen posing stylishly against a decorative wall. She is dressed in a deep green embroidered kurta paired with striped pants and beige wedges, further completing her look with minimal accessories and a small maroon handbag.

Sharing the image, Farah wrote, "Jodhpur wedding! Thank you for this beautiful outfit.. i always look good in borrowed clothes." (IANS)

