Actor Daniel Craig drops hint on who will be the next James Bond

Will we finally have an answer to who the next James Bond will be. Daniel Craig who played the last 007 spy recently broke his silence on who will replace him at the 15th Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. According to People, the actor dropped a hint about which actor will replace him for the role of the iconic spy.

At the Governors Awards, Daniel said, "Let's just get something out of the way," and then went on to introduce James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who were honoured with the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award.

"If you came here this evening to find out who the next James Bond is, don't look at me, but he might be in the room. I'm just joking. Maybe I'm not," he added.

Daniel Craig shot to fame with his epic role as James Bond in the spy films. He played the role in films - Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021). There was speculation after his last film that he might be retained but the actor put those down and affirmed that he was done playing the world famous spy and wanted to play other roles.

Also Read: Nayanthara left films at career peak because of romantic partner

Also watch: