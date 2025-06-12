Actor Dia Mirza calls for more biodiversity parks to help children bloom

Actor and environmental advocate Dia Mirza shared glimpses of her visit to a lush green space in Mumbai called The Nest, expressing admiration for the way the park has been transformed into a biodiversity hotspot.

Calling the visit a “Monday morning exploration of magical green spaces,” Mirza emphasized the importance of regular interaction with nature, noting its health benefits—from regulating blood pressure and strengthening the immune system to helping children thrive. She praised The Nest for its thoughtful landscaping that incorporates native species, turning the park into a model of ecological restoration within an urban setting.

In her post, the ‘Sanju’ actress also acknowledged the Nature Sky Walk created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), calling it a step in the right direction for promoting environmental awareness and green living in the city. On Wednesday, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her kids playing in the garden and wrote, “Monday morning exploration of magical green spaces in #Mumbai Regular interaction with nature helps regulate our blood pressure, strengthens our immune system and grounds us.”

“Our children thrive in nature! @radha82 ‘The Nest’ is such a great example of how a park can be converted into a biodiversity hotspot, simply by mindfully introducing more native species! Love what has been achieved here and believe that this is prototype that can be easily replicated across Mumbai and India. Many congratulations. Hope to keep coming back And the Nature Sky Walk by @mybmc,” she added.

Earlier on World Environment Day, Dia had lauded Professor Chetan Singh Solanki—widely known as “The Solar Man of India”—for his relentless dedication towards the Finite Earth Movement. Highlighting his mission to promote sustainable living, she applauded his continued efforts to inspire climate responsibility across communities.

Reinforcing the urgency of environmental action, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress pointed to stark data from the Global Footprint Network, which reveals that humanity is consuming natural resources 1.7 times faster than Earth’s ability to regenerate. (IANS)

